US Administration Starts Deporting Venezuelan Migrants To Their Country

Washington, Oct. 6 (Petra)-- The US administration decided to deport Venezuelan migrants directly to their country in attempt to curb the influx of crossings at the US-Mexico border, CNN reported.Venezuelans who cross the US-Mexico border unlawfully and lack a legal basis to remain in the United States will be eligible for removal, senior administration officials said.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.