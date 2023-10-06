Natural Food Flavor Market Worth US$ 8.9 Billion 2029 With A CAGR Of 5.3 %-BY PMI

The natural food flavor market accounted for US$ 5.6 billion in 2020 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR of 5.3% over the forecast period.

Natural food flavors are substances that are added to food and beverages to enhance their taste and aroma, derived from natural sources such as fruits, vegetables, herbs, spices, and other plant and animal-based materials. These flavors are used to improve the sensory attributes of food products, making them more appealing to consumers. Natural food flavors are distinct from artificial or synthetic flavors, as they are derived from real, naturally occurring ingredients, and are typically seen as a healthier and more desirable option by consumers.

Consumers are becoming more health-conscious and are seeking food products with fewer artificial additives and chemicals. This trend is driving the demand for Natural Food Flavor Market as they are perceived as healthier and more authentic.

Key Highlights –

In September 2022, Solvay launched new natural vanillin flavors for the food and beverage industries. It expands the range of one of its flagship products, Rhovanil Natural CW, with three new natural flavor ingredients: Rhovanil Natural Delica, Alta and Sublima. Rhovanil Natural CW, the industry standard for natural vanillin demands, is the foundation for Rhovanil Natural Delica, Alta, and Sublima. Ferulic acid, a naturally occurring substance found in rice bran, is converted into vanillin through this process.

Analyst View –

Regulatory bodies in many countries are encouraging the use of natural food flavors and are implementing stricter regulations on the use of artificial flavors. This regulatory support is expected to bolster the growth of the natural food flavor market. The trend towards functional foods, which offer health benefits beyond basic nutrition, is driving the use of natural flavors to enhance the taste of these products while maintaining their healthful image.