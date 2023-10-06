Amidst Groundbreaking Anti-Aging Developments, New Report Reveals Biopharma's Take On CRO Thought Leadership

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In light of recent revelations where California-based Rejuvenation Technologies raised over $15 million in funding to pioneer anti-aging techniques targeting telomere shortening, and the Cambridge startup Clock's pursuit of decoding rejuvenation genes, understanding the biopharma landscape becomes imperative.

Launched recently on ResearchandMarkets , the comprehensive report titled "Biopharma Perceptions of Global CRO Thought Leadership 2023"” offers unparalleled insights into the perceptions surrounding thought leadership of global contract research organisations (CROs).

The landscape of the biopharmaceutical world is ever-evolving. As technology and research breakthroughs such as those from Rejuvenation Technologies and Clock emerge, the role of CROs and their thought leadership becomes increasingly crucial for the success of these innovations. This report provides vital insights, making it a must-have for industry professionals, analysts, and investors.

At its core, the report provides a detailed examination of the perceptions of 120 professionals from varying scales of biopharmaceutical companies in North America and Europe. These professionals are deeply involved in outsourcing clinical development services to leading global CROs. The research captures the very essence of biopharma's view on the significance of current industry thought leadership topics, the intrinsic value of different elements of thought leadership, and the most effective channels and methods to disseminate such leadership.

Furthermore, the report highlights benchmark data and in-depth analyses of leading CROs, such as IQVIA, Parexel, PPD/Thermo Fisher Scientific, ICON/PRA, Labcorp/Covance, Syneos Health, and Medpace. The exhaustive research delves into:



The prevailing interest in different thought leadership topics.

The importance ascribed to various aspects of thought leadership.

Biopharma's perceptions of the thought leadership exhibited by the prominent CROs. The most recommended methods and channels for effective thought leadership communication.

In an era where the biopharma industry witnesses transformative breakthroughs, including advancements in combating age-related diseases, understanding the perceptions, challenges, and strategies surrounding CRO thought leadership becomes paramount. The "Biopharma Perceptions of Global CRO Thought Leadership 2023” report bridges this knowledge gap, offering valuable insights for every stakeholder in the industry.

