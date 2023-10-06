Global Doxorubicin Market Forecast 2023-2032 Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Doxorubicin Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2027

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 6, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The doxorubicin market is anticipated to reach $1.60 billion in 2027, growing at a 6.8% CAGR, as per TBRC's Doxorubicin Global Market Report 2023.

The Doxorubicin market's growth results from rising cancer patient numbers, with North America poised to dominate, featuring major players Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Baxter International Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Hospira Inc., Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., Cipla Limited, Hikma Pharmaceuticals, Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc., VHB Life Sciences Limited, Xi'an International Healthcare Factory Co. Ltd., Accord Healthcare Ltd.

Doxorubicin Market Segments

. By Drug Formulation: Lyophilized Powder, Doxorubicin Injection

. By Application: Breast Cancer, Kidney Cancer, Liver Cancer, Sarcoma, Ovarian Cancer, Lung Cancer, Leukemia, Multiple Myeloma, Other Applications

. By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy

. By Geography: The global doxorubicin market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Doxorubicin is a powerful chemotherapy medication that belongs to a class of drugs known as anthracyclines and works by interfering with the DNA and RNA synthesis in cancer cells, preventing their growth and division. It is used for the chemotherapy treatment of distinct types of cancer.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Doxorubicin Market Trends And Strategies

4. Doxorubicin Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Doxorubicin Market Size And Growth

......

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

