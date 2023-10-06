​Betrayal By Gary E. Smith Receives International Recognition Through The NYC Big Book Award®

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Award Banner - Betrayal by Gary E Smith

Author Gary E Smith

NYC Big Book Award 2023 Distinguished Favorite

Award Banner - To Hunt Men by Gary E Smith

Both Betrayal AND To Hunt Men by Gary E Smith find Distinguished Favorite status in the Political Thriller category bestowed upon them by the NYC Big Book Award

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The NYC Big Book Award recognized both Betrayal as well as To Hunt Men as Distinguished Favorites in the Political Thriller category.The competition is judged by experts from different aspects of the book industry, including publishers, writers, editors, book cover designers and professional copywriters. Selected award winners and distinguished favorites are based on overall excellence.The impressive roster of international and domestic entries resulted in a record year for book award winners in major categories. The competition draws a diverse and high quality author and publisher. The NYC Big Book Award boasts a worldwide entry pool from Asia, Australia, Europe, and North America. This year, cities such as Ann Arbor, Denver, Edinburgh, London, Los Angeles, Melbourne, Miami Beach, New Delhi, New York, Ottawa, Princeton, San Francisco, San Juan, Singapore, and Winnipeg were represented. Winners were recognized from Austria, Australia, Bangladesh, Canada, England, Germany, India, Israel, Italy, New Zealand and the United States.​Betrayal by Gary E SmithIn this latest novel by author Gary Smith, Warren Steelgrave has been pulled away from the quiet, contemplative evenings on the veranda and writing to honor the request of a friend. Brigadier Mattia's son Carlo has gone missing. Carlo was a member of an international task force investigating drug and human trafficking in the United States.Follow Steelgrave carefully as he uses courage and skill to uncover a murderous scheme of international proportion. Travel down the dark alleyways of intrigue through Italy and the United States. Will there be justice and light at the end of this literary journey, or will the last chapter be Warren's obituary?"- - - - -To Hunt Men by Gary E SmithWith another accolade presented by the Independent Press Award, , earlier this year, To Hunt Men by Gary Smith is the sixth installment of the engaging Warren Steelgrave Series . Warren and Cindy are enjoying a martini in the late afternoon on their terrace when a car pulls over and parks opposite their house in Italy. Their unexpected visitor is Jack, a retired police detective who is now a nonfiction writer. Two years ago, Warren was investigating the murder of a close friend and he partnered with Jack who was researching the murder of an artist because the victims had common friends and acquaintances. Putting their lives in danger, they solved the murders, had brushes with the Mafia, and busted a Chinese espionage ring. Jack is writing a book about the experience which will be published soon. Someone attempted to abduct him so he came to Warren for advice. Who is behind the attempted abduction and why?The NYC Big Book Award attracts journalists, well-established authors, small and large presses, and first-time independent authors who participate in remarkable numbers. This year, some awardees hailed from Blackstone Publishing, Berrett-Koehler, Beyond Words, Casemate, Cinnabar Moth Publishing, Citrine Publishing, Four Way Books, Fantagraphics, Greenleaf Book Group Press, Inner Traditions, Kogan Page, Ooligan Press, Riverhead Books, Rutgers University Press, She Writes Press, The Wild Rose Press and the White House Historical Association.“Our team is honored to highlight the excellence and achievements of a diverse array of authors and publishers,” said awards sponsor Gabrielle Olczak.“Their work represents a commitment to excellence. It is our mission and privilege to continue to showcase their work in an international forum.”To view the list of winners, visitJoin us for Spring 2024, * Follow us on Twitter @GabbyBookAwardsContact: Gary Smith / / +1 (510) 427-8799 /Twitter @g_smithauthor / Facebook: The Willing by Gary Smith@GSmithAuthor

Ted Olczak

NYC Big Book Award

+1 973-969-1899



Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Other

To Hunt Men by Gary E Smith