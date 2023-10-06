Anniversary: 50° Onion Market Lugano 14. Oct 2023

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

50° Onion market Lugano

Onion market Lugano 2022

Berner Verein & Freunde Lugano

On the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the Zibelemärit on October 14, the association has gone the extra mile to provide an unforgettable experience.

LUGANO, TICINO, SWITZERLAND, October 6, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Bernese Association Lugano was founded in 1969 by a group of Bernese people who had a strong attachment to their homeland. Their original goal was to cultivate and strengthen friendly relations among Bernese people living in Lugano and its surroundings. Over time, the number of members steadily grew, and the association's name was changed to "Berner Verein & Freunde Lugano." Members are passionate about promoting the cultural riches of the Canton of Bern in the Ticino region, with the aim of fostering dialogue between these two wonderful cantons.The annual highlight in the association's calendar is undoubtedly the Zibelemärit on Piazza Manzoni in Lugano, which takes place every year on the second Saturday in October. This southern version of the traditional Zibelemärit in Bern may be smaller than its big brother, but the basic idea remains the same. Most diligent helpers still wear various traditional costumes, thus embodying a living symbol of tradition.This year, on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the Zibelemärit on October 14, the association has gone the extra mile to provide an unforgettable experience. In addition to the traditional stalls featuring onions in the form of enchanting onion wreaths and braids of various sizes and shapes, two cheese stands offer tasty Emmental cheese and flavorful mountain cheese. The festivities also include the classic Berner Platte, a grill stand with delicious sausages and Lunganighe, and a hearty onion soup. Onion and cheese pies also beckon for indulgence. A rich cake stand caters to dessert lovers, while at the bar, which opens this year on Friday at 4:00 PM, a friendly team awaits to serve thirsty guests.The city of Lugano has generously provided a portion of Piazza Riforma for the association, allowing for a variety of attractive activities. A small Swiss wrestling (Schwingen) competition will undoubtedly delight both young and old. Alphorn players, a yodeling choir, and a flag-waving group emphasize the Bernese Verein & Friends Lugano's commitment to making their festival a fall highlight with typical Swiss traditions.For musical entertainment, association member Antonio Longariello, whose new song "Ristorante Cucina e Prosecchi" was recently released, will perform live, of course. Antonio promises to heat up the atmosphere and inspire many guests to dance with gusto.With great joy and enthusiasm, the Berner Verein & Freunde Lugano welcomes its guests on Saturday, October 14, 2023, starting at 9:00 AM in Lugano on Piazza Manzoni! The president of the Berner Verein & Freunde Lugano says, "Enjoy a delicious onion soup or a traditional Berner Platte, let yourself be enchanted by skillfully woven onion wreaths, and raise a glass of wine in good company. Sing and dance with us and let's celebrate this wonderful festival together!"

Dominique Mikes

Berner Verein & Freunde Lugano

+41 79 469 22 28

