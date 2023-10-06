(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Singapore, Oct. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the rapid development of the digital currency market, the demand from investors is growing increasingly. However, the chaotic state of the market has raised concerns about the safety of trading platforms. TRCOEX , a globally renowned digital asset exchange, has won widespread trust in the market with its firm commitment to security and a robust asset protection system.

Security Concept, deep in the Bone

TRCOEX is one of the most innovative and influential exchanges worldwide. Upholding the ultimate pursuit of user service and tremendous emphasis on safety, TRCOEX has earned high praise worldwide.

TRCOEX considers security as the primary task of corporate operations. Its security protection system covers the entire process of user assets. This safety-first concept provides strong asset protection for users, further enhancing users' trust in TRCOEX.

Outstanding Security Protection System, Zero Security Incidents to Date

To achieve comprehensive asset protection, TRCOEX has introduced various advanced security technologies. Among them, multiple encryption technologies ensure the safety of user information, and the cold storage system protects user assets from cyber-attacks. Moreover, TRCOEX also uses multi-signature technology, providing dual insurance for asset transfers.

In terms of trading security, TRCOEX's independently developed matching trading engine performs excellently, processing millions of orders per second, with an average trading delay less than 50 milliseconds. This means that even in a volatile market environment, TRCOEX can ensure the smooth progress of transactions, thereby reducing the occurrence of trading stagnation and system downtime due to market fluctuations.

In terms of asset security, TRCOEX has multiple defensive mechanisms, including defending against malicious attacks and DDoS attacks, effectively avoiding hacker attacks and network risks, and fully protecting users' digital assets.

Simultaneously, TRCOEX's risk management system is also renowned in the industry. It can monitor in real-time, with risk warning and risk control functions. It can monitor and warn against any abnormal behavior during the trading process, providing a guarantee for users' safe transactions.

The offline storage and cold wallet storage adopted by TRCOEX also provide solid protection for the safety of users' digital assets. These two storage methods are recognized by the industry as the safest storage methods currently.

User Trust Pillar, Industry Experts Praising

Faced with the challenges and risks of digital asset trading, TRCOEX responds proactively, earning high recognition in the market with a first-class security protection system. User feedback, expert comments, and analyst reviews of TRCOEX are generally enthusiastic, believing that it has set a new security benchmark in the industry.

One Singaporean user said, "TRCOEX provides me with a safe and reliable trading environment, giving me full confidence in my assets. The security protection system of TRCOEX makes me feel secure when trading." In addition to user feedback, industry experts and analysts have excellent evaluations of TRCOEX. A well-known blockchain expert pointed out, "TRCOEX's security protection system is first-class in the industry. They strictly comply with security norms, especially in protecting user assets." Industry analysts also highly praise TRCOEX's security protection system, "Among all digital currency exchanges, TRCOEX undoubtedly sets the benchmark for security."

These positive feedbacks not only highlight the excellent performance of TRCOEX's security protection system but also provide strong evidence for its leading position in the industry. TRCOEX's full commitment and ultimate service make it stand out in the field of digital asset trading security.

Sticking to the Future, Continuing to Strengthen the Security Protection System

With the growing prosperity of the digital asset trading market, security issues have undoubtedly become a prominent focus. TRCOEX understands this challenge and is ready to meet it. TRCOEX's Chief Security Officer said: "We understand user expectations. They hope their assets can be maximally protected during the trading process. Therefore, we will continuously introduce new security technologies and invest more resources to optimize and upgrade our security protection system. We firmly believe that the security of our users' assets is our most important work."

To better enhance users' security awareness, TRCOEX also plans to launch a series of user security education activities in the future. These activities aim to help users understand and avoid possible security risks, further improving the safety of user transactions.

In addition, TRCOEX plans to cooperate deeply with several top security audit companies worldwide to obtain cutting-edge security protection technologies and experiences, providing users with more comprehensive and robust security protection.

In the future, TRCOEX will always prioritize the security of user transactions, assets, and information, continue to strengthen the construction and perfection of the security protection system, and provide users with more secure and reliable digital asset trading services.













