North America Travel Vaccines Market Analysis Report 2023-2028

For travel vaccines, also known as travel immunizations, travelers are vaccinated 4 to 6 weeks before the journey. These can be differentiated between recommended and required vaccines. Wherein, required vaccines are essential for the individual to get before entering a country.

However, recommended vaccines are those which the traveler may need because of a potential infection threat in the country or a part of that country. Some of the most common vaccine-preventable, travel-related diseases include influenza, meningitis, rabies, tick-borne encephalitis, polio, diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, etc.

North America travel vaccines market is currently being driven by several factors. One of the key factors driving the demand of travel vaccines is their ability to prevent the risk of disease epidemic. Moreover, vaccination provides immunity to individuals, travelling to places where there is a high risk of exposure or contracting a specific disease.

As a result, governments in the region have mandated vaccination before visiting certain destinations with a high prevalence of infectious diseases. Other factors driving the demand of travel vaccines in the region include rising number of travelers, government initiatives, technological advancements such as combination vaccines and needle free techniques, etc.

