North America Cigarette Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity And Forecasts, 2017, 2022 & 2023-2028

The North America cigarette market size reached US$ 48.2 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the market is set to reach US$ 49.1 Billion by 2028.
The report provides a deep insight into the North America cigarette market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc.
North America represents the third largest market for cigarettes, with their demand rising due to the increasing population, and hectic and stressful lifestyles of individuals in the region. In addition to this, the availability of distinctive and innovative flavors, such as menthol, mango, clove, chocolate, cherry, mint and orange, has increased the consumption of cigarettes across its major markets.
Moreover, the introduction of gender-targeted products, such as skinny and flavored cigarettes for female smokers, has also boosted the overall sales of cigarettes. Furthermore, rising consumer awareness towards the adverse health effects of cigarettes has led to a rise in the demand for nicotine-free e-cigarettes.
Key Questions Answered in This Report
How big is the North America cigarette market? What are the key factors driving the North America cigarette market? What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the North America cigarette market? What is the breakup of the North America cigarette market based on the type? What is the breakup of the North America cigarette market based on the distribution channel? What are the key regions in the North America cigarette market?
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 125
| Forecast Period
| 2022 - 2028
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
| $48.2 Billion
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028
| $49.1 Billion
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 0.3%
| Regions Covered
| North America
Key Market Segmentation:
Key Regions Analyzed
United States Canada Analysis for Each Country
Market by Type
Market by Distribution Channel
Tobacco Shops Supermarkets and Hypermarkets Convenience Stores Online Stores Others
Value Chain Analysis
Key Drivers and Challenges Porters Five Forces Analysis PESTEL Analysis Government Regulations Competitive Landscape Competitive Structure Key Player Profiles
