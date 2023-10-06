(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ABAC Center of Excellence Limited Awards ISO 37001 Certification to Bank Islam Malaysia Berhad

Bank Islam Triumphantly Achieves ISO 37001 Anti-Bribery Management System Standard Certification

- Zafar AnjumKUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, October 6, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- ABAC Center of Excellence Limited Awards ISO 37001 Certification to Bank Islam Malaysia BerhadBank Islam Triumphantly Achieves ISO 37001 Anti-Bribery Management System Standard CertificationIn a groundbreaking development, Bank Islam, one of the foremost banking institutions in Malaysia, has successfully met the demanding requirements of the ISO37001 Anti-Bribery Management System Standard.This monumental task was achieved by the unwavering dedication and perseverance of the Bank Islam Integrity & Governance Department and the Group Compliance Division under the leadership of Nik Azmir Nik Anis, Chief Compliance Officer and Fareedah Kamarulzaman, Unit Head Governance & Integrity Unit. Their exemplary commitment, tenacity, and ceaseless striving for excellence have been pivotal in this significant achievement.As the world watches, Bank Islam is a luminous beacon, inspiring global organisations. The bank's accomplishment underscores the profound importance of collaboration, unwavering integrity, and the tireless pursuit of excellence in the financial world.Extending their heartfelt gratitude for this accomplishment, the statement read, "Your extraordinary efforts are the backbone of this success, and we salute you!"The bank's leadership, Chairman Yg Bhg Tan Sri Dr. Ismail Bakar and Group Chief Executive Officer Dato' Mohd Muazzam Mohamed, have played an instrumental role in steering this initiative. Their commitment from the top and dedication to fostering "adequate procedures" has laid the foundation for this commendable achievement.In conclusion, as the world grapples with challenges, the message is clear – with dedication, collaboration, and leadership, a brighter, corruption-free future is not just a vision but a tangible reality.Bank Islam invites other institutions to join them in this journey, championing a world where integrity and transparency reign supreme.About Mudajaya Group BerhadBank Islam Malaysia Berhad is an Islamic bank based in Malaysia. It is one of the leading Islamic financial institutions in the country. The bank was established in 1983 and operates in accordance with Islamic principles and Shariah law. Bank Islam Malaysia Berhad offers a wide range of Islamic banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. These services include Islamic savings and current accounts, Islamic financing and loans, wealth management, and various other financial solutions that comply with Islamic finance principles. The bank's commitment to ethical and Shariah-compliant banking has made it a prominent player in Malaysia's Islamic banking sector.About ABAC Center of Excellence LimitedABAC Center of Excellence Limited is a specialised Anti- Corruption, Compliance, and Risk Management conformity assessment body. With accreditations from the United Kingdom Accreditation Services (UKAS) and International Accreditation Service, it leads the industry in helping organisations establish and enforce measures against corruption, bribery, and other corporate malpractices.For more information, please visit+603 2280 6282

