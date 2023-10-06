Foreign Ministry Condemns Attack On Military College In Syria

Amman, Oct. 6 (Petra)-- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, on Friday, condemned an attack with drones that targeted, yesterday, a military college in Homs, Syria, killing and injuring a number of officers including civilians.The ministry reaffirmed the Kingdom's rejection and condemnation of all forms of violence and terrorism, voicing its solidarity with Syria.It expressed its condolences to the families of the victims, wishing a speedy recovery to the injured.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.