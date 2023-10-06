Egypt Reacts To Moody's Report Affirming Commitment To Reforms

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Oct 6 (KUNA) -- Finance Minister Dr. Mohammad Maait declared on Friday that Cairo is seeking further structural reforms to cope with challenges mentioned in the latest Moody's report on the Egyptian economy.

Maait, according to a ministry statement, said that Moody's report that downgraded Egypt's credit rating by "Caal" from "B3" with a stable outlook was based on the difficulties afflicting the economy, internal and external challenges, namely ramifications of the coronavirus crisis and the war in Ukraine.

Moody's latest report amended its negative future outlook to a stable one, he said, due to the recent government reforms and offer of incentives for investments to enable the private sector increase its contribution to the economic growth, he said.

Moreover, he alluded to the government-endorsed legal modifications that cancel tariffs and taxes for state-owned companies. He also indicated at transactions for the state exiting worth USD 2.5 billion during the year's first quarter that would pave the way for increasing inflow of foreign currencies and foreign funding in addition to attaining surplus and growth of taxes proceeds.

Minister Maait added that Moody predicted that the government would pursue the reforms in the foreseeable future.

The ministry of finance is dealing in a realistic manner with the current changes such as rising inflation, interest rates, drop of the national currency by more than 50 percent vis a vis the USD, in addition to attaining a 1.6 percent preliminary surplus in the domestic product compared to 1.3 percent recorded in the 2022-2021 fiscal year.

Minister Maait indicated that the government succeeded in making these financial results despite hike of financial allocations for supporting limited-income families, noting that 5.2 million families -- 20 percent of the population -- benefit from the state support, in addition to hiking payments to help civil servants cope with the soaring inflation and the dwindling pound value.

The ministry of finance has succeeded in attaining a 27.5 percent growth in tax proceeds due to digitization, overhauling the administration and tackling fees' payments evasion, he said, also alluding to government efforts to rationalize expenditures during the 2023-2024 period for attaining a preliminary surplus in the domestic product, 2.6 percent. This approach would help the state lower debt of the domestic product to less than 80 percent by 2026-2027. (end)

