Emergency Grant Aid In Response To The Flood Disaster In The Eastern Part Of Libya

On October 6, the Government of Japan decided to extend Emergency Grant Aid amounting to a total of USD 3 million, following the damages caused by the flood disaster that struck eastern Libya on September 10 and 11.
In response to the devastating damage caused by this flood disaster, the Government of Japan will implement Emergency Grant Aid of USD 3 million through the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), in areas of health, shelter, NFIs, WASH and child protection.
The Government of Japan will continue to stand by the people of Libya and stands ready to consider further necessary assistance, in response to the needs on the ground.
(Reference) Implementing agencies, areas of assistance and disbursement amount
International Organization for Migration (IOM): USD 2 million
Health, Shelter, Non-Food Items United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF): USD 1 million
WASH, Child Protection
