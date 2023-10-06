State Visit Of President Of The United Republic Of Tanzania To India (October 8-10, 2023)

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

At the invitation of the President Smt. Droupadi Murmu, the President of the United Republic of Tanzania, H.E. Samia Suluhu Hassan, will be visiting India from 8-10 October 2023. She will be accompanied by various Ministers and a large business delegation.

During her stay in New Delhi, President Samia Suluhu Hassan will meet with the President. She will be accorded a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhawan and thereafter will hold a detailed bilateral dialogue with Prime Minister. A state banquet will also be hosted by President in the honor of President Samia Suluhu Hassan.

President Samia Suluhu Hassan will also participate in a business and investment forum in New Delhi on 10 October 2023.

A Presidential visit from Tanzania is taking place after a span of over 8 years. The upcoming visit will further invigorate and strengthen the historic and friendly relations between India and Tanzania.

