H. E. Dr. Benson Alfred Bana Visits Tanzania’S First Honorary Consul To Ghana

Ambassador Dr. Benson Alfred Bana and Brig. Gen. JK Kadawi, Defense Advisor, had the first working visit to the Tanzania Honorary Consulate in Accra, Ghana. They were welcomed by Hon. Dr. Ken Kwaku, the Honorary Consul. Three office rooms had been set aside for the honorary consulate at Dr. Ken's Residential premises; the first monthly report on the consulate activities had been submitted to Tanzania High Commission in Abuja; a process of establishing a database of the Tanzanians working and leaving in Ghana is ongoing; and extension of Kiswahili programs in collaboration with the University of Ghana, Legon is“in pipelines.”

Ambassador Benson Bana presented more symbols for the Honorary Consulate office; useful stationeries and a Certificate for Tanzania's first Honorary Consul in the Republic of Ghana. The Ambassador was impressed by the Honorary Consul's working pace in“hitting the ground running.” Kazi iendelee.

