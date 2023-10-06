Indian School Of Hospitality Marks A New Milestone With Convocation Of Class Of 2023

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Gurugram, October 6th, 2023 - The Indian School of Hospitality (ISH) celebrated a momentous occasion today as it graduated 144 young professionals into the expansive world of global hospitality at the second convocation of the institution held at the ISH campus in Gurugram.



It was a great honour for us to have Mr Patu Keswani, Chairman and Managing Director of Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd, as the Chief Guest for the convocation who enriched the ceremony with his keen insights into the evolving landscape of the hospitality sector.



Mr. Keswani remarked, "The number of Indian middle-class consumers is all set to grow by 8 times and the demand for talent will simultaneously increase. I won't be surprised to see at least 50% of the ISH students who enter the industry now becoming general managers within the next ten years. "I feel the single defining trait of a successful leader is in the way they manage people. Creating a sense of pride, teamwork and camaraderie are all factors that allow leaders to succeed." He continued by advising our graduating batch to, "always aim for perfection and never settle for anything less. If you aim for perfection in what you do, you will achieve excellence. As future leaders, you also need to think of how you can contribute to nation-building. It can be done by giving a chance to those who are deprived of opportunities."



Degrees were conferred on students from diverse academic disciplines, including hospitality management, culinary arts, diploma courses, and post-graduate programs. Exceptional students received special accolades and awards, further enhancing ISH's reputation as a crucible for the next generation of industry leaders.



It was also very heartwarming to have so many parents present to celebrate their wards graduation and to hear them speak so warmly about how ISH has helped transform their wards from gawky teenagers when they started their education with ISH to the confident young professionals they have now become.



Founder & Executive Chairman of ISH, Mr. Dilip Puri, encapsulated the essence of the day, stating, Today's milestone is a definitive moment in shaping the trajectory of the Indian hospitality sector. Our graduates are not just armed with skill sets; they are fortified with a global perspective, a resilient spirit of innovation and the mindsets of respect for the environment and respect for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion that will make them socially conscious leaders of the future.



Co-Founder & Managing Director at the Indian School of Hospitality, Mr. Kunal Vasudeva, offered his reflections, saying, As our students embark on their next chapter, they do so carrying the ISH ethos-an unwavering commitment to sustainability and community. These young leaders are geared to redefine success in the hospitality sector, emphasizing both people and planet.



