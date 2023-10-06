Azerbaijan Relocates Another Group Of Natives To Fuzuli

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 6. Azerbaijan's State Committee for Refugees and Internally Displaced
Persons held a draw among the families who will be resettled in
Azerbaijan's Fuzuli at the next stage on October 6, the State
Committee told Trend .
The event was attended by representatives of the
special representative office of the President of Azerbaijan in the
territories liberated from occupation that are part of the Karabakh
Economic Region (with the exception of the Shusha district), the
executive power of the Fuzuli district, and the Public Council
under the State Committee.
In general, 114 families (412 people) participated in
the draw. According to the composition of the family, 45 of them
are provided with two-room, 54 with three-room, and 15 with
four-room apartments. These families lived in the cities of Baku
and Sumgayit, in places of temporary settlement on the territory of
the Absheron district.
In order to assure objectivity and transparency in the
process of transferring former internally displaced persons,
lotteries have been implemented. By using a lottery,
representatives of the families of internally displaced people
choose the precise address of the homes that will be given to
them.
Former internally displaced people who will shortly
relocate permanently to Fuzuli in Azerbaijan said they are quite
happy. They expressed their sincere thanks to President Ilham
Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva for the
circumstances they had helped to establish in the areas that had
been freed from occupation and for the assistance they had provided
to the formerly internally displaced people.
The families who took part in the drawing will set off
the city of Fuzuli soon.
