Drug Plantation Discovered In Azerbaijan's Aghdam Village Liberated From Occupation (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, October 6. A drug
plantation on the area of 10 hectares was located on the territory
of Aghdam's Syrkhavend village, which Azerbaijan took under its
control as a result of anti-terrorist activities against the
Armenian separatists, Trend reports.
Thus, a plantation of cultivated hemp was found on an area of 10
hectares. Currently, the Azerbaijani Interior Ministry officers are
inspecting the area.
Below are some photos shot in the area:
