Drug Plantation Discovered In Azerbaijan's Aghdam Village Liberated From Occupation (PHOTO)


10/6/2023 9:15:55 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, October 6. A drug plantation on the area of 10 hectares was located on the territory of Aghdam's Syrkhavend village, which Azerbaijan took under its control as a result of anti-terrorist activities against the Armenian separatists, Trend reports.

Thus, a plantation of cultivated hemp was found on an area of 10 hectares. Currently, the Azerbaijani Interior Ministry officers are inspecting the area.

