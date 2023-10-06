Blue Agilis To Roll Out VBC And HRO Maturity Assessments Nationwide

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Healthcare tech start-up is curating how the nation improves healthcare

- Nadia Adams, Blue Agilis CEOCARMEL, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Blue Agilis, the healthcare industry's leading platform for healthcare transformation, is thrilled to announce the nationwide rollout of their validated, evidence-based Practice Assessment Tool. The Nationwide Expansion Program marks a significant milestone in Blue Agilis' mission to empower healthcare organizations across the country to achieve excellence in their operations and drive sustainable growth.Blue Agilis' Practice Assessment Tool is designed to provide practices of all sizes with a comprehensive evaluation of their clinical operational practices, determine their ability to successfully succeed in value based and risk-based contracts, and AI-generate transformation plans with interventions best aligned with their team's capacity. The platform's ability to identify the root cause of performance gaps and offer tailored evidence-based recommendations allows Blue Agilis to become a healthcare organization's personal guide on how to streamline their operations, enhance efficiency, and optimize their performance.The Nationwide Expansion Program reflects Blue Agilis' continued commitment to expand value to a broader range of clients. The company co-founders have a proven track record of helping various healthcare organizations in transitioning to value-based care through the Great Lakes Practice Transformation Network. In the span of four years, 2015-2019, this program was able to save $1B and make improvements in health and patient experience outcomes.“Providers have been told to change how they work but the primary tool available to support this change is retrospective data and analysis. Data alone only gives a sliver of the full picture as to why their performance may not be meeting expectations. We are changing this narrative.” Says Nadia Adams, Chief Executive Officer of Blue Agilis. "With the establishment of the Nationwide Expansion Program for the Blue Agilis Practice Assessment Tool, we are simplifying the path to success for clinical care teams. Our technology surfaces critical capabilities a practice needs to improve on and gives the clinical team full control on which improvements are best fit for their organization and the patients they care for."The existing Blue Agilis client base has seen the increase in provider engagement lead to provider groups meeting performance goals within the first six months of the year for metrics they have historically struggled to achieve. Blue Agilis is on target to have 1300 provider group Practice Assessments completed by the end of the year.“In our market research, we have heard from executives, from the nation's most progressive healthcare organizations to those who are falling behind, say that they are flying blind when it comes to executing and scaling improvements. They may have great strategic plans at the top but their teams struggle to execute on them in a timely manner and track real-time successes that come from those strategies. The Blue Agilis Practice Assessment has been the key to improving their provider network performance year after year.” Says Qing Li, Blue Agilis VP of Commercial Strategy and Innovation.Provider and payer organizations who are interested in assessing and benchmarking themselves against a validated set of capabilities can apply to participate in the Blue Agilis National Expansion Program starting Oct 10, 2023. Further details on the program will be announced at HLTH, taking place in Las Vegas, NV this October 7-11. Blue Agilis will have a sponsored booth located at 3949-42. If you are unable to attend in person or would like to request more information about the program and be put on our waitlist, please contact .About Blue AgilisBlue Agilis is scaling care models that maximize value for all by providing health systems, ACOs, and payers with an agile operating system that accelerates implementation of evidence-based workflows. The Blue Agilis platform is the industry's leading platform for healthcare transformation. It provides insight into practices' value-based care maturity levels, surfacing high-value opportunities, and leveraging practice pattern data to create practice-specific interventions and a blueprint to accelerate improvements in quality, cost, health equity, and patient experience. Learn more at .

