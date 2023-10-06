Mommed S21 Breast Pump And Bottle Warmer Receive Industry Awards, Signifying Ongoing Brand Advancements

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MomMed S21 Breast Pump and Bottle Warmer - A Winning Duo for Modern Moms

NEW YORK, USA, October 6, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- MomMed, the trusted leader in maternal and baby care, is thrilled to announce its latest achievements. The MomMed S21 Breast Pump and the MomMed Bottle Warmer have received prestigious accolades: the Mom's Choice Awards and the 2023 Family Choice Awards, respectively. With the S21 Breast Pump now holding four consecutive industry awards, MomMed solidifies its position as the top choice for mothers seeking excellence.The Mom's Choice Award, a highly esteemed industry accolade, is renowned for its meticulous evaluation of products and services dedicated to childhood, family, and education. This globally recognized program sets the gold standard for family-centric excellence in media, products, and services, having assessed offerings from over 60 nations.Before earning the Mom's Choice Award, the S21 Breast Pump had already garnered recognition from esteemed industry authorities, including the NAPPA Awards, Family Choice Awards, and Parents' Picks Awards. These accolades underscore its role as the flagship product of MomMed, embodying the brand's user-centric philosophy.The S21 Breast Pump offers three modes with twelve adjustable levels, powerful suction, and an intuitive LED screen for effortless customization, ensuring efficient milk expression. Its ergonomic design replicates a baby's natural suction, delivering unparalleled comfort. With impressive noise reduction and a double-sealed leak prevention design, it remains the preferred choice for busy mothers, whether at work or on the move.In addition to the Mom's Choice Award for the S21 Breast Pump, MomMed's latest offering, the Baby Bottle Warmer, has earned the 2023 Family Choice Award. Celebrating its twenty-eighth year, this program highlights excellence in family-oriented products and is a trusted resource for families across the United States.The MomMed Bottle Warmer offers a multitude of benefits, including nutrient preservation through a water bath technique, a strong emphasis on safety and hygiene with automatic drainage to prevent overheating and bacterial growth, precise settings for user convenience, and a 24-hour constant temperature mode designed for nocturnal feedings. Notably, the judging panel for the Family Choice Award exclusively comprised modern mothers, all of whom enthusiastically expressed their admiration and endorsement for this bottle warmer.Founded in 2017, MomMed has been dedicated to empowering women and their families. The brand's product line has evolved from initial offerings of ovulation and pregnancy test strips, fever patches, baby scales, and breast pumps to the recent introduction of bottle warmers. This journey reflects MomMed's expansion from preconception care products to a comprehensive range spanning pregnancy, lactation, and family care.In the coming phases, MomMed plans to diversify its product lineup with breast pumps leading the way while maintaining its commitment to enhancing its portfolio to deliver exceptional products and services to women and families. MomMed's mission is to support families at every stage, from preconception to parenthood.About MomMedMomMed is a compassionate brand catering to baby and maternity needs. Recognized for our test strips, wearable breast pumps, and baby scales. Whether you're a new or seasoned mom, we comprehend the journey of motherhood and offer the assistance you deserve during this remarkable phase.For more information, visit:

