Blood Collection Tubes Market Projected To Reach US$ 2.859 Billion By 2028 At A Significant CAGR Of 6.45%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The blood collection tubes market is projected to witness a CAGR of 6.45% to grow to US$2.859 billion by 2028 from US$1.847 billion in 2021.

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, October 6, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the blood collection tubes market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.45% between 2021 and 2028 to reach US$2.859 billion by 2028.The rise in the number of elderly people and the prevalence of chronic illnesses are the main drivers of market expansion. Additionally, the industry is boosted by the increase in surgeries brought on by different illnesses and accidents. As the prevalence of inflammatory and infectious diseases rises, so does the demand for blood collection , which is anticipated to have a significant and positive impact on the segment's growth. As a result, the market is expected to be significantly impacted by the rising burden of these diseases.The term "blood collection tubes" refers to sterile, colored, or transparent glass or plastic containers used to collect blood for therapeutic use, medical study, and disease diagnosis. Blood collection tubes come in different colors, depending on their intended use. Most blood collection tubes include chemicals in them that either speed up or slow down blood coagulation, depending on what is required for laboratory testing. The precision and accuracy of analytical testing are important considerations in pathology laboratories and diagnostic centers, and they are likely to be the key drivers driving the blood collection tube market in the years to come.The market is witnessing multiple product and technological advancements, for example, the introduction of new SeptiCyte RAPID® EDTA blood-compatible cartridges for the European market was announced by Immunexpress, Pty Ltd. in August 2022, a molecular diagnostic firm devoted to improving outcomes for patients with suspected sepsis. Undiluted EDTA blood is now a viable sample type for the revised SeptiCyte® RAPID CE-IVD cartridge, marking a significant advancement for this unique, first-to-market host response technology.Access sample report or view details:Based on product type, the blood collection tubes market is divided into EDTA tubes, heparin tubes, heparin plasma separating tubes, serum separating tubes, and others. The category for EDTA tubes had the biggest market share and is anticipated to expand at a sizable CAGR throughout the forecast period. EDTA binds to blood calcium to stop blood clotting. These tubes are used in the majority of hematology procedures, such as blood transfusions and ablation therapy.Based on the material type, the blood collection tube market is divided into plastic and glass. The plastic material category dominated the market and generated the greatest portion of total revenue. The large market share of this sector can be attributed to the significant benefits provided by plastic tubes, such as decreased exposure to biohazardous waste after destruction, greater resilience to higher centrifugation speeds, increased shock resistance, less weight, and simpler disposal through incineration at a cheaper price.By end user, the blood collection tube market is divided into diagnostics centers, hospitals and clinics, and R&D centers. During the projected period, the Diagnostic Centers segment will hold the greatest market share. the elements that serve as the main institutions for the treatment and identification of illnesses. The need for hospitals and pathology laboratories is growing as a result of an increase in diagnostic and screening testing which would eventually boost the market demand.Geographically, North America accounts for a substantial market share and is projected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Some of the primary factors driving the market's expansion are the existence of large corporations, the high incidence of accidents and chronic illnesses in the region, and the well-established healthcare infrastructure. The United States holds the greatest position in this industry thanks to its sizable patient population, patient-friendly legislation, and well-established healthcare system.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the blood collection tube market that have been covered are BD, Cardinal Health, CHENGDU RICH SCIENCE INDUSTRY CO., LTD., FL MEDICAL S.r.l., Fresenius Kabi AG, Greiner Bio-One International GmbH, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Kawasumi Laboratories America, McKesson Medical-Surgical Inc., QIAGEN, SARSTEDT AG & Co. KG, and AdvaCare Pharma among others.The market analytics report segments the blood collection tube market as following:.BY PRODUCT TYPEoEDTA TubesoHeparin TubeoHeparin Plasma Separating TubeoSerum Separating TubeoOthers.BY MATERIAL TYPEoPlastic.Polyethylene Terephthalate.Polypropylene.Polystyrene.OthersoGlass.BY END-USERoDiagnostics CentersoHospitals and ClinicsoR&D Centers.BY GEOGRAPHYoNorth America.United States.Canada.MexicooSouth America.Brazil.Argentina.OthersoEurope.Germany.France.United Kingdom.Spain.Italy.OthersoMiddle East and Africa.Saudi Arabia.Israel.OthersoAsia Pacific.China.Japan.South Korea.India.Indonesia.Thailand.Taiwan.OthersCompanies Profiled:.BD.Cardinal Health.CHENGDU RICH SCIENCE INDUSTRY CO., LTD..FL MEDICAL S.r.l..Fresenius Kabi AG.Greiner Bio One International GmbH.Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc..Kawasumi Laboratories America.McKesson Medical-Surgical Inc..QIAGEN.SARSTEDT AG & Co. KG.AdvaCare PharmaExplore More Reports:.Surgical Instruments Market Size:.Pen Needle Market:.Surgical Blades Market:

Ankit Mishra

Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence

+1 850-250-1698



Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn