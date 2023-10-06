Vascular Graft Market Anticipated To Reach Close To US$ 10 Billion By 2028 At A CAGR Of 6.42%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The global vascular graft market is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 6.42% to reach a market size of US$9.851 billion by 2028.

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, October 6, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the global vascular graft market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.42% between 2021 and 2028 to reach US$ 9.851 billion by 2028.The prime factors propelling the vascular graft market growth are increasing chronic kidney diseases, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular disease and diabetes , growing geriatric population, and rising demand for minimally invasive procedures.A vascular graft is a tube that is used to replace or bypass a damaged blood vessel. Vascular grafts are used in a variety of surgical procedures, including coronary artery bypass grafting (CABG), peripheral artery bypass grafting (PABG), and endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR). The vascular graft market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years. This growth will be driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, the growing geriatric population, the rising demand for minimally invasive procedures, technological advancements in vascular graft materials and designs, and government initiatives to promote the use of vascular grafts.The market is witnessing multiple collaborations and technological advancements, for instance in May 2022, The California Institute for Regenerative Medicine (CIRM) awarded a $3 million grant to UC Davis Professor Aijun Wang to develop a smart durable vascular device for hemodialysis patients treated for kidney failure.Access sample report or view details:Based on source, the global vascular graft market is divided into synthetic, semi-synthetic, and natural. The synthetic segment is expected to have the highest growth in the global vascular graft market in the coming years due to the technological advancements in synthetic vascular graft materials and designs, which have resulted in the development of more durable and effective grafts, lower cost of synthetic vascular grafts compared to other types of grafts, and rising demand for minimally invasive procedures, which often use synthetic vascular grafts.Based on indication, the global vascular graft market is divided into cardiovascular, renal disease, aneurysms, and others. The cardiovascular segment is expected to have the highest growth in the coming years. This is due to the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases such as coronary artery disease and peripheral artery disease. These diseases often damage blood vessels, which can lead to the need for vascular grafts.By end user type, the market is divided into hospitals clinics, and Ambulatory surgical centers. The hospitals and clinics segment is expected to have higher growth than the ambulatory surgical centers segment in the global vascular graft market. This is because hospitals and clinics perform more vascular surgeries than ambulatory surgical centers and have more resources to invest in new and innovative vascular grafts.Geographically, the United States in North America is expected to capture a significant share of the global vascular graft market. The United States has a high prevalence of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular disease and diabetes, which are leading causes of vascular disease. This is leading to an increased demand for vascular grafts. The region has an aging population, and older adults are more likely to develop chronic diseases such as cardiovascular disease and diabetes. This is also leading to an increased demand for vascular grafts.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the vascular graft market that have been covered include Getinge Group, W.L. Gore & Associates, B. Braun Melsungen AG, LeMaitre Vascular Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Cook Medical, Terumo Medical Corporation, Cryolife, Medtronic PLC, and Endologix Inc. among others.The market analytics report segments the vascular graft market as below:.BY SOURCEoSyntheticoSemi-SyntheticoNatural.BY INDICATIONoCardiovascularoRenal DiseaseoAneurysmsoOthers.BY END-USERoHospital & ClinicsoAmbulatory Surgical Centers.BY GEOGRAPHYoNorth America.United States.Canada.MexicooSouth America.Brazil.Argentina.OthersoEurope.United Kingdom.Germany.France.Spain.OthersoMiddle East and Africa.Saudi Arabia.UAE.Israel.OthersoAsia Pacific.Japan.China.India.South Korea.Indonesia.Thailand.OthersCompanies Profiled:.Getinge Group.W.L. Gore & Associates.B. Braun Melsungen AG.LeMaitre Vascular Inc..Abbott Laboratories.Cook Medical.Terumo Medical Corporation.Cryolife.Medtronic PLC.Endologix Inc.Explore More Reports:.Vascular Access Systems Market:.Cardiovascular Devices Market:.Neurovascular Devices Market:

