Some 46.7M Tonnes Of Grain, Oilseed Crops Already Harvested In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of October 6, 2023, Ukrainian farmers harvested 46.7 million tonnes of grain and oilseed crops.

The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian Agrarian Policy and Food Ministry , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

More than 32.308 million tonnes of grain and leguminous crops were harvested from 7.258 million hectares with a yielding capacity of 44.5 quintals per hectare.

In particular, Ukrainian farmers have already threshed 22.210 million tonnes of wheat from 4.695 million hectares (with a yielding capacity of 47.3 quintals per hectare), 5.863 million tonnes of barley from 1.505 million hectares (39 quintals per hectare), and 396.8 thousand tonnes of peas from 154.4 thousand hectares (25.7 quintals per hectare).

More than 2.585 million tonnes of corn was gathered from 414 thousand hectares (with a yielding capacity of 62.5 quintals per hectare), as well as 173.8 thousand tonnes of buckwheat from 122.4 thousand hectares (14.2 quintals per hectare), 155.1 thousand tonnes of millet from 68.7 thousand hectares (22.6 quintals per hectare), and 923.1 thousand tonnes of other grain and leguminous crops from 300 thousand hectares.

Additionally, Ukrainian farmers harvested 14.432 million tonnes of oilseeds from 5.787 million hectares. A total of 4.005 million tonnes of rapeseed was threshed from 1.396 million hectares (with a yielding capacity of 28.7 quintals per hectare).

Ukrainian farmers also gathered 7.308 million tonnes of sunflower seeds from 3.171 million hectares (with a yielding capacity of 23 quintals per hectare), and 3.188 million tonnes of soybeans from more than 1.22 million hectares (25.6 quintals per hectare).

Moreover, a total of 3.267 million tonnes of sugar beets were harvested from 68.4 thousand hectares (with a yielding capacity of 477.5 quintals per hectare).

A reminder that the Ukrainian Agrarian Policy and Food Ministry expects Ukraine's gross harvest of grain and oilseed crops to reach 79.1 million tonnes in 2023.

