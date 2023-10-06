Parliament Increases 2023 State Budget Expenditures To Record Amount

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine's parliament, adopted at second reading amendments to the State Budget of Ukraine for 2023, which increase budget expenditures by UAH 322.6 billion.

Yaroslav Zhelezniak, a Ukrainian MP from the Holos party, said this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

“Following 11 hours and 15 minutes of consideration of the amendments, the Parliament voted for an overall increase in State Budget expenditures for 2023 by UAH 322.6 billion," the report says.

According to the adopted draft law, expenditures are increased for the Ministry of Defense - by UAH 211 billion;

the Ministry of Internal Affairs – by UAH 79 billion;

the Ministry of Social Policy - by UAH 16.5 billion;

the Ministry of Foreign Affairs - by UAH 1.3 billion; the Ministry of Strategic Industries - by UAH 4.3 billion;

the SBU - by UAH 4.2 billion;

the Main Intelligence Directorate - by UAH 2.5 billion;

the Ministry of Education - by UAH 572 million;

the State Service for Special Communications – by UAH 570 million;

Foreign Intelligence Service - by 500 million; the State Security Administration - by UAH 230.5 million; the

Ministry of Energy - for UAH 350 million;

the Economic Security Bureau – by UAH 219 million.



“These changes set two records in the history of Ukraine: for the first time, general budget expenditures will exceed UAH 3.39 trillion, and the deficit will exceed UAH 2 trillion," he wrote.

As reported, on September 12, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the draft law "On Amendments to the Law of Ukraine 'On the State Budget of Ukraine for 2023' on financial support for the security and defense sector and addressing priority issues."

Photo: Yaroslav Zhelezniak, Telegram