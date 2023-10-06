Number Of Casualties In Kharkiv Shelling Rises To 30

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As a result of the morning attacks on two districts of Kharkiv, 30 people were injured, most of them in moderate condition.

Oleh Syniehubov, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, said this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"A total of 30 people were injured: 20 men and nine women aged 18 to 85, and an 11-month-old boy, the brother of the deceased child, was also injured. The condition of most of the injured, including the child, is moderate. There are also several 'light' patients. They were treated on the spot," informed the head of the Military Administration.

According to him, most of the people suffered from explosive injuries, shrapnel injuries to their arms and legs, face, and bruises. Two of the victims had an acute stress reaction.

25 buildings damaged by rocket attacks on

As reported, as a result of a Russian missile attack around 6:45 a.m. on October 6, there were hits in the Kyivskyi and Osnovianskyi districts of Kharkiv. In the first case, the missiles hit a road near a residential area, and in the second case, a three-story residential building. The bodies of a ten-year-old child and his 67-year-old grandmother were recovered from the rubble in the Sloboda district. The victim's 11-month-old brother and parents were hospitalized with injuries.

According to the prosecutor's office, the Russians struck with Iskander missiles.