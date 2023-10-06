Missile Attack On Kharkiv: 72 Buildings Damaged

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Seventy-two buildings in Kharkiv were damaged in a Russian missile strike on the city on Friday morning.

The press service of the Kharkiv City Council reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"As a result of the Russian missile attack on the central part of Kharkiv city, 72 buildings have been damaged. Of them, 69 are residential buildings," the report says.

According to the city council's preliminary calculations, 681 windows in apartments and 107 windows in other buildings, four roofs, have been damaged.

"Utility workers have already checked 12 buildings, the works are ongoing," the city council said.

As reported, on October 6, at about 6:45 a.m., Russian troops launched missile attacks on Kyivskyi and Osnovianskyi districts of Kharkiv city. A road near a residential area and a three-story residential building were hit.

The bodies of a 10-year-old boy and his 67-year-old grandmother were recovered from the rubble in Slobidskyi district. The victim's 11-month-old brother and parents were hospitalized with injuries. According to the prosecutor's office, the Russians struck with Iskander-M missiles.