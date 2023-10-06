AZAL To Perform The First Flight En Route Baku-Minsk-Baku


(MENAFN- AzerNews) On Monday, October 2, Azerbaijan Airlines operated its first regular flight en route Baku-Minsk-Baku.

At the Minsk National Airport, the AZAL aircraft was solemnly greeted with a traditional water cannon salute, which symbolizes the beginning of a new stage in air communication between the two countries.

Representatives of Azerbaijan Airlines, the Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Belarus, representatives of the Azerbaijani diaspora and the management of the Minsk National Airport attended the event.

The new route offers passengers ample opportunities for a comfortable journey between the two capitals. Flights in this direction will be operated four times weekly, creating additional prospects for tourists and business partners.

The flight schedule for these flights can be found on the official website of the airline - Tickets are also available on the mobile app and from accredited airline agencies.

