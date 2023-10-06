Azerbaijani Ombudswoman Visits Ruben Vardanyan

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudswoman) of the Republic
of Azerbaijan, Sabina Aliyeva, visited places of detention without
warning, Azernews reports.
Sabina Aliyeva also visited Ruben Vardanyan, who was detained at
the Lachin border checkpoint and arrested.
“During the visit, which took place on October 3, 2023, Ruben
Vardanyan was heard individually by the Ombudsman, his appeals were
answered on the spot. Monitoring of the provision of rights in
accordance with the law was carried out.
He expressed satisfaction with the conditions of detention,
noted that he had undergone a preliminary medical examination and
had no health problems. Telephone conversation with a family
member, reception of broadcasts, use of the library, and access to
information are provided. In this case, the protection of the
rights of the arrested person during the investigation is carried
out by a lawyer chosen by his family.
He was also presented with legislative acts in his own language,
information publications about the powers of the Ombudsman and the
possibility of direct contact with the call center.
The conditions of detention in the institution were studied -
personal hygiene and sanitation, medical care, and nutrition. It
was established that the rights of detained persons are ensured
without discrimination, opportunities for access to information are
created, and the necessary medical and psychological services are
provided,” says the information from the Ombudsman's Office.
Let us recall that on September 27, at the Lachin border
checkpoint, as a result of the vigilance of servicemen of the State
Border Service of Azerbaijan, Ruben Karleni Vardanyan (born in
1968), who was heading from Azerbaijan towards Armenia, was
detained, who illegally arrived in the country and held the
“position” of the so-called“ State Minister" of the separatist
regime in Garabagh.
Significant suspicions were established that Ruben Vardanyan,
currently a citizen of the Republic of Armenia, had committed
criminal acts under Articles 214-1 (financing of terrorism), 279.3
(participation in the creation and activities of armed formations
or groups not provided for by law) and 318.1 ( illegal crossing of
the state border of the Azerbaijan Republic) of the Criminal Code
of the Azerbaijan Republic.
A preventive measure was chosen against Ruben Vardanyan in the
form of detention for 4 months.
