Azerbaijan, Armenia Agree To Take Part In Meeting In Brussels At End Of October

(MENAFN- AzerNews) European Council President Charles Michel said that the leaders
of Azerbaijan and Armenia agreed to take part in a meeting in
Brussels at the end of October. Council announced this before the
start of the informal EU summit in Granada.
Charles Michel noted that he decided to invite both leaders to
Brussels at the end of October, and both leaders agreed to take part in this meeting, Azernews reports.
He stressed the determination to do huge work towards the
normalization of ties between Azerbaijan and Armenia.
The day before, the head of the European Council, as well as the
leaders of France and Germany, Emmanuel Macron and Olaf Scholz,
held a meeting with the Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan
in Granada. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev did not participate
in the meeting. Following the negotiations, Michel announced that
he would invite the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan to a
tripartite meeting in Brussels at the end of October.
