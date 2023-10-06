Highway Bridge Between Azerbaijan And Iran Breaks Ground In Zangilan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The foundation-laying ceremony of a highway bridge, customs and
border infrastructure has today been held in the vicinity of the
Aghband settlement of Azerbaijan's Zangilan district as part of the
Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of the Republic
of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran
signed on March 11, 2022.
Co-chairs of the Azerbaijan-Iran State Commission on economic,
trade, and humanitarian cooperation, Azerbaijani Deputy Prime
Minister Shahin Mustafayev and Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban
Development Mehrdad Bazrpash attended the ceremony.
The co-chairs were provided by detailed information about the
construction plans of the highway bridge to be built over the Araz
River, as well as the state border checkpoints to be created in the
area.
MENAFN06102023000195011045ID1107202954
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.