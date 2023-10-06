Ambassador Points Out Double Standards Applied By EU Countries Regarding Conflict Between Azerbaijan, Armenia

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By News Centre
The influential German news channel WELT TV interviewed the ambassador of
Azerbaijan to Germany, Nasimi Agayev. In an interview, the
ambassador answered the questions of the well-known German
journalist Tatiana Ohm.
Ohm was interested in the reasons for the mass migration of
Armenians from Garabagh. In his response, the Ambassador said that
Armenians from Garabagh were forced to migrate by the leaders of
the armed separatist regime, as well as the atmosphere of fear
formed by them and politicians in Armenia played a key role here.
Besides, N.Agayev added that Azerbaijan called on the Armenians of
Garabagh to stay in their place of residence and not to leave the
territory, and offered them full-fledged Azerbaijani citizenship.
They were advised to take advantage of the rights and freedoms
provided for by the Constitution of Azerbaijan, as well as security
guarantees.
The Azerbaijani official also talked about the military
aggression carried out by Armenia against Azerbaijan 30 years ago,
the razing of 7 cities and 900 villages, the fact that more than 1
million Azerbaijanis became refugees and internally displaced
people, and the policy of ethnic cleansing and genocide committed
against them. According to him, despite all the crimes committed
against the Azerbaijani population, the Azerbaijani side is far
from revenge and refrains from committing the same acts. He pointed
out that the most correct step for the restoration of peace and
tranquility in the South Caucasus is to think about the future and
achieve the signing of a peace agreement between the two states as
soon as possible.
The German correspondent noted that European politicians have
called for the imposition of sanctions against Azerbaijan and asked
about the attitude of the Azerbaijani ambassador to this.
In an answer to Ohm's question, N. Agayev answered with a
rhetorical question. He said that Armenia occupied the lands of
Azerbaijan for more than 30 years, expelled more than 1 million
Azerbaijanis from their homes and committed genocide against them,
and whether any sanctions were applied against Armenia. The
ambassador expressed surprise and dissatisfaction with the double
standards applied by some European countries in the Azerbaijani
society regarding the conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia. He
added that Azerbaijan is criticized when it restores its
territorial integrity and sovereignty, while Ukraine receives all
kinds of support when it fights for the same. This is an indicator
of double standards and a selective approach to the principle of
territorial integrity.
