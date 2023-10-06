Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Friday Until 12:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- Kuwait's candidate Sheikh Talal Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah is re-elected as president of the International Bowling Federation (IBF) for a third term of four years.

KUWAIT -- Kuwait's national karate team player Abdullah Sha'ban wins a silver medal in the under 60-kg Kumite contest of the 19th Asian Games.

PARIS -- The Director General of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) Audrey Azoulay decides to designate the Brazilian city of Rio de Janeiro as World Book Capital for the year 2025.

BRUSSELS -- The Norwegian Nobel Committee decides to award the Nobel Peace Prize for 2023 to Narges Mohammadi from Iran for her fight "against the oppression of women in Iran and her fight to promote human rights and freedom for all."

RAMALLAH -- A Palestinian man was killed in a shooting by an Israeli settler, while 60 others were also injured as dozens of settlers attacked them in south of Nablus. (end) mt