Asia Mixed Ahead Of U.S. Jobs Report

Asia-Pacific stocks were mixed as investors look ahead to U.S. jobs data that could set the tone for the Federal Reserve's next move for interest rates. The index was last trading 2.1% higher.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 shed 80.69 points, or 0.3%, to 30.994.67.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng leaped 272.11 points, or 1.6%, to 17,485.98.

Shares of banks ICBC gained 2.8% and HSBC rose 2%. Ping An rose 2.48%.

Other winners also include energy companies. ENN Energy Holdings saw a 4.1% lift, and Hong Kong and China Gas was up 3.4%.

CHINA

Markets in Shanghai were shuttered for holiday.

In other markets

In Korea, the Kospi index eked higher 5.13 points, or 0.2%, 2,408.73.

In Taiwan, the Taiex index hiked 67.05 points, or 0.4%, to 16,520.57.

In Singapore, the Straits Times Index acquired 19.29 points, or 0.6%, to 3,174.39.

In New Zealand, the NZX 50 faded 22.07 points, or 0.2%, to 11,287.04.

In Australia, the ASX 200 moved higher 28.68 points, or 0.4%, to 6,954.17.























