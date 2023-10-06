(MENAFN- Baystreet) Futures Rise Following Jobs Figures













Advertisment





U.S. stock futures rose slightly early Friday as traders awaited Friday's jobs report.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrials gained 50 points, or 0.2%, to 33,354.

Futures for the S&P 500 moved higher 4.25 points, or 0.1%, at 4,295.

Futures for the NASDAQ grabbed 22.5 points, or 0.2%, to 14,884.25.

The Dow turned negative on the year this week, headed for its third straight week of losses. As of Thursday's close, the 30-stock index is down by 1.16%. The S&P 500 is on pace for its fifth consecutive losing week, down by 0.7%. The NASDAQ is about flat.

Shares of Disney are set to rally as the company completes a planned Hulu buyout, according to Bernstein.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 stepped back 0.3% Friday, while in Hong Kong, the Hang Seng rose 1.6%.

Oil prices docked 36 cents to $81.95 U.S. a barrel.

Gold prices jumped $2.30 to $1,834.10 U.S. an ounce.





















MENAFN06102023000212011056ID1107202937