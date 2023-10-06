(MENAFN- Baystreet) Futures Rise Following Jobs Figures
Advertisment
U.S. stock futures rose slightly early Friday as traders awaited Friday's jobs report.
Futures for the Dow Jones Industrials gained 50 points, or 0.2%, to 33,354.
Futures for the S&P 500 moved higher 4.25 points, or 0.1%, at 4,295.
Futures for the NASDAQ grabbed 22.5 points, or 0.2%, to 14,884.25.
The Dow turned negative on the year this week, headed for its third straight week of losses. As of Thursday's close, the 30-stock index is down by 1.16%. The S&P 500 is on pace for its fifth consecutive losing week, down by 0.7%. The NASDAQ is about flat.
Shares of Disney are set to rally as the company completes a planned Hulu buyout, according to Bernstein.
In Japan, the Nikkei 225 stepped back 0.3% Friday, while in Hong Kong, the Hang Seng rose 1.6%.
Oil prices docked 36 cents to $81.95 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices jumped $2.30 to $1,834.10 U.S. an ounce.
MENAFN06102023000212011056ID1107202937
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.