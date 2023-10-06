(MENAFN- Baystreet) Futures Perk on Job Hikes

Futures for Canada's main stock index rose on Friday with investors focusing on the U.S. non-farm payrolls report for insights into the global interest rate path, while rising oil prices boosted sentiment.

The TSX Composite advanced 103 points to conclude Thursday at 19,137.81.

December futures were up 0.2% early Friday.

The Canadian dollar slid 0.04 cents to 72.91 cents U.S.

Among sectors, energy shares are expected to get some relief with oil prices stable on Friday but are set to post their worst weekly losses in over seven months.

In corporate news, CIBC downgraded its price target for Air Canada to $30.00 from $33.00 over fuel hike concerns.

On the economic slate, Statistics Canada reported that the economy created 64,000 in September, following an increase of 40,000 in August. jobs in September. The unemployment rate was unchanged in September and stood at 5.5% for the third consecutive month.

ON BAYSTREET

The TSX Venture Exchange docked 5.28 points, or 1%, Thursday to 527.90.

ON WALLSTREET

U.S. stock futures rose slightly early Friday as traders awaited Friday's jobs report.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrials gained 50 points, or 0.2%, to 33,354.

Futures for the S&P 500 moved higher 4.25 points, or 0.1%, at 4,295.

Futures for the NASDAQ grabbed 22.5 points, or 0.2%, to 14,884.25.

The Dow turned negative on the year this week, headed for its third straight week of losses. As of Thursday's close, the 30-stock index is down by 1.16%. The S&P 500 is on pace for its fifth consecutive losing week, down by 0.7%. The NASDAQ is about flat.

Shares of Disney are set to rally as the company completes a planned Hulu buyout, according to Bernstein.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 stepped back 0.3% Friday, while in Hong Kong, the Hang Seng rose 1.6%.

Oil prices docked 36 cents to $81.95 U.S. a barrel.

Gold prices jumped $2.30 to $1,834.10 U.S. an ounce.























