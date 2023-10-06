When To Choose An Orthodontist Over A Dentist

(MENAFN- iCrowdNewsWire) When it comes to our dental health, we must be careful who we trust to care for our teeth. We also need to know which medical professionals fit our specific needs. It can be confusing for some people to choose between an orthodontist and a dentist, as both professionals play a vital role in oral healthcare.

However, there are specific situations when choosing an orthodontist over a dentist can be beneficial. Let's dive deeper into the orthodontist vs dentist debate, look at why orthodontic expertise can be invaluable in certain circumstances and determine when you need to visit one over the other.

What is the difference between dentists and orthodontists?

A dentist is a healthcare professional who diagnoses and treats oral health conditions, including teeth, mouth and gums. They perform routine check-ups, cleanings, fillings and general dental procedures.

An orthodontist is a dental expert who helps identify, prevent and treat dental and facial abnormalities, particularly those related to correcting improper bites and the misalignment of teeth and jaws. They use treatments such as braces and invisible aligners to straighten teeth, correct jaw discrepancies and improve dental aesthetics and function.

When should you visit an orthodontist or a dentist?

Regular dental check-ups at a dentist's clinic should be enough if your teeth appear healthy and you don't experience any issues with eating, speaking or chewing. Also, a dentist can provide appropriate treatment and solutions if you have minor tooth decay or cavities. They can perform dental fillings to restore the damaged teeth and prevent further deterioration.

You should consider going to the dentist at least every six months. Regular appointments with your dentist for check-ups and cleanings can help in the early detection and prompt treatment of tooth decay, ensuring your teeth's overall health and longevity.

A visit to an orthodontist can be helpful when you're experiencing dental issues requiring specialized treatment. If you face any of the following problems, consider booking an appointment with an orthodontist:



Crooked or crowded teeth

Misaligned jaw or bite (overbite, underbite, crossbite)

Speech impediments such as lisps due to misalignment of tongue and jaw

Difficulty chewing or speaking correctly due to misalignment of teeth Chronic jaw pain or discomfort

Orthodontic treatments can range from braces and retainers to jaw surgeries and headgear, depending on the severity of misalignment.

What if you have both orthodontic and general dental issues?

Coordination between your orthodontist and dentist is crucial when you have both orthodontic and general dental issues. Consult both professionals to develop a comprehensive treatment plan. You can choose to address orthodontic concerns first, then proceed with dental procedures.

In some cases, your dentist may refer you to an orthodontist for more specialized care. An orthodontist will work alongside your dentist to ensure that your overall dental health is taken care of while delivering implants, bridges or cosmetic dental treatments.

The bottom line

When it comes to achieving optimal oral health, understanding the distinction between choosing an orthodontist or a dentist is crucial. While both professionals play important roles, they possess different areas of expertise and offer distinct types of care. Opting for an orthodontist over a dentist provides access to specialized services, personalized attention and tailored care that caters specifically to your dental health needs. By making this informed choice, you can ensure comprehensive and specialized care for your oral well-being.

Remember, taking care of your oral health and considering factors like clear aligners, aligners cost and retainers can contribute to a confident and beautiful smile in the long run. Whether it's for orthodontic treatments or general oral care, prioritize your dental well-being and consult with your dentist for the best advice tailored to your needs. Your smile is a valuable asset, so invest in it wisely for a lifetime of happiness and self-assurance.