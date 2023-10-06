Nour Shalash Awarded Aspire2steam Scholarship

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Nour ShalashANKENY, IA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Aspire2STEAM .org, which provides educational scholarships and mentoring to young women and girls who are working toward careers that require education in science, tech, engineering, the arts, or math (STEAM), has awarded Nour Shalash an ASPIRER scholarship.Nour is a Montclair State University sophomore, pursing a major in molecular biology within the honors program.“Beyond her impressive academic performance and extracurricular activities to serve others, Nour wowed us with her ability to overcome life obstacles with grace, focus, hard work, and self-belief,” said Cheryl O'Donoghue, CEO at Aspire2STEAM.“We know she will make a meaningful impact in the world of medicine by using her talents and education to transform diabetic health practices.”Nour's passion in medicine began to take flight during her high school years when she had the opportunity to participate in a dual enrollment program with Rutgers University.“I was captivated by the intricate study of various diseases and how the human body can be restored to a state of homeostasis,” said Nour. As a high school freshman, she learned essential skills such as taking vital signs. By the time she reached her senior year, she had already achieved certification as a medical assistant and solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in medicine.Nour's academic successes were further strengthened through overcoming a series of challenges. Arriving in the United States during her seventh-grade year and having previously lived a life of constant relocation between Saudi Arabia and Syria, Nour had to continually switch between Arabic and English. Despite her English teacher's doubts, Nour advocated for herself and remained undeterred in her pursuit of a higher education.Yet even after proving her dedication to learning, circumstances forced her to change middle schools the following year. Once again, Nour stood up for her educational aspirations.“These experiences taught me to be fearless when it comes to pursuing knowledge,” she said. With this mindset, she applied and was accepted to attend a prestigious high school known for its STEM-focused programs and chose the most competitive curriculum, medical arts, in which she shined.Now, as a first-generation college student, Nour's past experiences have served her well, allowing her to adapt to another new environment. Despite undertaking rigorous coursework, she is excelling in school while simultaneously working in a research lab, tutoring Biology 1 students, volunteering at a local hospital, and working at a pediatric urgent care center as a medical assistant.Throughout her academic journey, Nour has been actively engaged in a full spectrum of research, extracurricular, and community service activities that have shaped her passion for healthcare and commitment to making a positive impact. One notable achievement was the discovery of a bacteriophage with the potential to serve as an alternative to antibiotics, opening up new possibilities in combating bacterial infections.Outside the laboratory, Nour has been an advocate for promoting healthcare education and professional development. As a co-founder and past president of the Health Occupations Students of America (HOSA) chapter, she recognized the transformative impact it had on her and felt compelled to introduce HOSA to the pre-med community at her university. Students are able to learn more about their passion for medicine through the medical competitions that HOSA provides.Additionally, Nour served as the president of Circle K, a community service club, where she spearheaded various initiatives aimed at making a positive difference such as raising money for children in her community battling cancer. She also organized a donation event for the people in Syria who were affected by the earthquake in February. Many students came together to donate necessary items such as clothes, hygiene products, canned food, and more. With the help of a local church, the group was able to send the items to Syria.As the vice president of the Tri-Alpha Honor Society, Nour supports and guides fellow first-generation students, helping them navigate the challenges of college life. And as a member of her university's NextGen community service team's healthcare committee, she worked diligently to raise awareness about mental health and highlighted the resources available on campus to provide support to those in need.Additionally, this school year, Nour is tutoring Montclair State students enrolled in Principles of Biology I.“I witnessed how challenging and, at times, overwhelming this subject can be for freshmen during my own first year,” said Nour.“I really enjoyed the topics of this class and learned valuable skills to grasp the material effectively, which I share with other students.” Nour is also volunteering this year at Mountainside Hospital, serving as a connection point between patients and nursing staff. The experience has taught her that listening and engaging in conversations with patients during their most challenging times is one of the most effective ways to provide support.In five years, Nour envisions herself immersed in medical school, working towards her goal of becoming an endocrinologist.“Drawing upon my passion for understanding and treating hormonal disorders, I aspire to specialize in diabetes research, seeking innovative solutions to enhance patient care and improve outcomes for individuals living with this chronic condition,” she said.Having witnessed firsthand the challenges faced by family members dealing with diabetes, Nour is driven to support others facing similar struggles. One way she aims to make an impact is by raising funds for patients who may be financially burdened by their healthcare needs. Having witnessed firsthand the challenges faced by family members dealing with diabetes, Nour is driven to support others facing similar struggles. One way she aims to make an impact is by raising funds for patients who may be financially burdened by their healthcare needs. Said Nour,"By organizing fund raising initiatives and collaborating with relevant organizations, I hope to provide assistance and resources to those in need, ensuring they have access to necessary treatments, medication, and support services."

