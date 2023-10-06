Fragrance Packaging Market Estimated To Reach US$ 11.416 Billion By 2028 At A CAGR Of 7.62%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The global fragrance packaging market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.62% to reach US$11.416 billion in 2028 from US$6.827 billion in 2021.

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, October 6, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the global fragrance packaging market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.62% between 2021 and 2028 to reach US$11.416 billion by 2028.The expansion of the fragrances and perfumes industry is significantly impacted by fashion trends, which are wandering and continually evolving. Therefore, major market players are focusing their efforts on developing fascinating, distinctive, and novel scents to appeal to a range of consumer groups globally. Over the projected period, the market is anticipated to be driven by the rising use of plastic materials , including polypropylene, polyethylene, polyethene terephthalate, polyvinyl chloride, and polystyrene, for packaging perfume and fragrances globally. Furthermore, it is anticipated that the availability of low-cost body mists, body splashes, and cologne body sprays as well as the rising popularity of lighter-scented products, particularly among millennials, will boost sales of perfume and fragrance items and propel the packaging industry for perfume and fragrances in developed economies.Personal grooming products now contain fragrances as their most crucial component, making them virtually an extension of the user's character and personality. In the last several years, fragrance packaging has become a popular component of the cosmetics sector. Manufacturers of fragrance packaging are constantly searching for better and more inventive package styles to appeal to a variety of consumers throughout the world. The fragrance sector benefits from attractive packaging as a motivating factor. Glass bottles, metal cans , plastic roll-ons, and a variety of other goods can all be used for packaging fragrances. As a result of the rising demand for cosmetic goods, there is an oversupply of various perfumes on the market. The premium quality of perfume bottles and the exquisite designs used by packaging firms are considered to be the main income generators in the worldwide industry.The market is witnessing multiple product launches and advancements, for example, in May 2023, KRAIBURG TPE, a leading global TPE manufacturer of thermoplastic elastomer goods and specially tailored TPE solutions, launched its THERMOLAST® K FC/AD/PP range of compounds for packaging uses in the cosmetic and cologne industries. Hence, such product launches of new and innovative products in the market are aiding the market to grow in the projected period.Access sample report or view details:Based on material type, the global fragrance packing market is divided into metal, glass, paperboard plastic. Most manufacturers of perfume bottles have chosen glass as their material of choice. Due to their well-defined curves and powerful reflection, glass perfume bottles have always been regarded as being of the most opulent qualities. The market for packaging perfume and scents has grown due to increasing releases of glass bottles for these products.Based on capacity, the global fragrance packing market is divided into below 100 ml, 100 to 500 ml, and above 500 ml. Among these capacities, 100 to 500 ml are expected to have rapid expansion throughout the projection period, as body mist and perfumes are generally packed in these ranges.Based on packaging type, the global fragrance packing market is divided into primary type and secondary type. The primary packaging category is predicted to continue its market dominance among other package types due to the ongoing demand for perfumes. In addition to making items easier for customers to use, it also makes them more appealing and may be used to communicate with customers by providing textual information about the products. Primary packaging is also essential for increasing the shelf life as well. As a result, the market is anticipated to grow over the projected period due to the increasing need for primary packaging in the perfume and fragrances sector.Geographically, the market for packaging perfumes and fragrances was led by Asia-Pacific. With the rise of the perfume and fragrance business in developing nations like China, India, and Japan, the market in the area is expanding. For instance, in a first-of-its-kind attempt to promote India's long-standing fragrance industry on a worldwide scale, a distinctive "Made in India" perfume developed in the nation's perfume capital Kannauj, and inspired by Indian spices and traditional aromas was unveiled in New York. The perfume and cosmetics industries in India are currently expanding, and this is expected to have a significant impact on the perfume and fragrance packaging market throughout the projected period.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the global fragrance packaging market that have been covered are SGB Packaging Group, Gerresheimer AG, Abely Cosmetics Co., Ltd., ZHEJIANG B.I. INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD., Aromatec Packaging Manufacturing Company, Continental Bottle Ltd., Saverglass, Precision Concepts International, Berlin Packaging, and Esobea SRL among others.The market analytics report segments the global fragrance packaging market as below:.BY MATERIAL TYPEoMetaloGlassoPaperboardoPlastic.BY CAPACITYoBelow 100 mlo100 to 500 mloAbove 500 ml.BY PACKAGING TYPEoPrimary.Roll-Ons.Bottles.OthersoSecondary.Hinges Boxes.Two Piece Boxes.Others.BY GEOGRAPHYoNorth America.United States.Canada.MexicooSouth America.Brazil.Argentina.OthersoEurope.Germany.France.United Kingdom.Spain.Italy.OthersoMiddle East and Africa.Saudi Arabia.Israel.OthersoAsia Pacific.China.Japan.South Korea.India.Indonesia.Thailand.Taiwan.OthersCompanies Profiled:.SGB Packaging Group.Gerresheimer AG.Abely Cosmetics Co., Ltd..ZHEJIANG B.I. INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD..Aromatec Packaging Manufacturing Company.Continental Bottle Ltd..Saverglass.Precision Concepts International.Berlin Packaging.Esobea SRLExplore More Reports:.Flavours and Fragrance market:.Paper Packaging Market:.Smart Packaging market:

