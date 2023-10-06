(Video) Iran: Teen Girl In Critical Conditions After Assault By Regime Morality Police

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- MEKPARIS, FARANCE, October 6, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The official website of the People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) in an article wrote that the Iranian regime's morality police has assaulted a 16-year-old girl for not abiding by the regime's misogynistic hijab rules, according to reports from inside Iran.Armita Geravand, who hails from Kermanshah, was attacked by the morality police in Tehran on Sunday, and is now in a state of coma in the Fajr hospital.The Fajr Hospital located on Pirouzi Ave. in Tehran. The hospital, affiliated with the Air Force, is surrounded by security forces until the moment of preparing this report.She is being kept under strict security conditions and regime authorities have banned all visits, including from her family. Even Armita's parents are not allowed to visit her.There is currently a heavy presence of security forces at the Fajr hospital, which is controlled by the regime's air force.Security forces even arrested a journalist from the regime's own state-run media who had visited the hospital to write a news report about the incident.Instead, state-run media published verbatim reports claiming that Armita Geravand was not assaulted by the morality police and she lost consciousness from low blood pressure. The regime released doctored video footage from the metro security cameras that only show Armita Geravand being carried away while being unconscious.But local reports indicate that regime agents pushed her and her head hit a metal bar, after which she became unconscious.The clerical regime has disseminated edited footage of the entrance of Armita Geravand and her friends to the metro wagon, which is abruptly followed by a scene where her friends are carrying her out. While CCTV cameras are installed in all metro wagons, no footage from inside the wagon has been made available.Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the president-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) , called on the UN Special Rapporteur on Violence Against Women to inquire about Armita Geravand's conditions and dispatch a representative to visit her before it becomes too late.“It is crucial to investigate her situation thoroughly,” she said.The incident is reminiscent of the murder of Mahsa Amini in September 2022. Amini, 22, was arrested by the regime's morality police in Tehran on charges of not abiding by the hijab rules. She was beaten and taken to a detention center, where she lost consciousness from concussion. She died in Tehran's Kasra hospital from her injuries.Amini's death triggered protests that quickly turned into nationwide protests that called for the overthrow of the regime in its entirety. The uprising lasted for several months despite brutal repressive measures by the regime.Security forces murdered at least 750 protesters and arrested 30,000 others. Regime authorities executed seven youth in relation to the protesters and gave death sentences to several others.In less than 48 hours, Armita's parents were brought on state TV to offer soothing words and thank the state-run hospital for the treatment of their daughter, and an unknown female individual standing next to Armita's mother was shown warning the public against rumors.The mother of Armita Geravand was arrested after a forced TV interview, clerical regime's security have violently arrested her mother , on the evening of Wednesday, October 4, 2023, at the Fajr Hospital, social media reports and human rights groups say.A reporter from the state-run Sharq newspaper was immediately arrested when she attempted to get an exclusive interview with the victim's parents. She was released once she learned it the hard way that she could not pursue her ambitious journalism aspirations at the cost of“national security.”Henceforth, state media has been circulating clichéd and identical reports about the incident, an indication that the“editorial narratives” are systematically controlled and directed by the Ministry of Guidance and Culture. A highly manipulated video from the Tehran metro's CCTV camera was made public.All indications point to the fact that the clerical regime is on full alert, trying to prevent the repetition of the events that led to the 2022 nationwide uprising. An event that unrooted the clerical regime's mirage of stability and soundness.On October 4, Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran, criticized the regime's anxious response in managing a state-sanctioned account of an incident involving a teenage girl.Mrs. Rajavi urged the United Nations to step in and prevent the regime from distorting the truth, an act that is exacting a toll on the lives and prospects of an entire nation.On September 13, 2022, Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-young girl from Saqqez who was visiting her family in Tehran, was rounded up by the“morality police” patrol and soon after she was delivered at a“discipline center” she fell unconscious and went into a coma.Three days later, she passed away in Tehran's Kasra Hospital, and once the news made rounds, an entire nation burst into rage to express what it felt of four decades-long oppression, discrimination, and tyranny.Since the 1990s, multiple provincial and nationwide uprisings have revisited Iran, and every time the masses managed to overcome the stifling atmosphere of intimidation, they have called for the entire regime to be ousted.But unlike all previous attempts of revolt and insurrection, the 2022 uprising differed significantly in geographic expansion, endurance, and demographics.In contrast to prior uprisings, during which the Supreme Leader of the regime could unite fractured rival factions through public appearances and mobilize the extensive security apparatus, the 2022 uprising displayed a departure from this pattern.Despite six fervent speeches by Ali Khamenei, numerous pro-regime rallies, and months of arrests and killings, the regime proved ineffective in quelling an unyielding society.On October 19, upon acquiring highly classified documents from inside the regime, the NCRI Security and Counterterrorism Committee exposed the IRGC commander-in-chief's directives on how to deal with the uprising.The documents showed how Hossein Salami explained the IRGC's modus operandi about disgruntled security personnel, his orders to refrain from using lethal weapons, and opting for measures to boost the morale of commanders of security bases and Basij units.Despite Khamenei's repeated calls, which were extensively magnified by state media and military figures, urging the regime's senior leaders to unify and demonstrate support for his leadership, these appeals were disregarded.On the contrary, an increasing number of state officials, irrespective of their past political inclinations, began openly criticizing the regime. The act of turning away from Khamenei gained traction and became a prevalent sentiment.It is true that the clerical regime had obtained mastery in surviving through multiple domestic and international crises, but its latest attempts to get Iran's vibrant nation under control speak volumes of its ailing and failing capacity.Resorting to a nationwide campaign of poison attacks on girls' schools and purging professors and dissident students prior to school reopening also did little to intimidate the rebellious generation.A regime that once survived and thrived by executing hundreds of teenager and young dissidents every night is now desperately on full alert and a state-stage struggle is underway to keep a sixteen-year-young on life support.Khamenei, who continues to assert himself as the Middle East's paramount power and boasts about confronting the great Satan, is compelled to implore his former allies that any concession or yielding to societal demands will inevitably culminate in the overthrow of his entire regime.Hence, as the clerical regime cannot help itself but keep its multifaceted security apparatus on the streets, its entire stability hinges on the survival of every individual teenager brave enough to challenge its nonsensical regulations.An unverified report from within Fajr Hospital indicates that Armita is in a critical condition, with a consciousness level of 3 and unresponsive pupils. She is said to be near brain death, and a section of the hospital has been evacuated and placed under heavy security.This incident has raised concerns about the safety of citizens in public spaces and the need for transparency in investigating such cases. The government's handling of the situation has also drawn criticism, with calls for a thorough and impartial investigation into the alleged attack on Armita Geravand.However, the regime knows that public hatred for the mullahs' rule runs deep after more than four decades of repression and corruption, and it only takes another spark for another nationwide uprising to take shape.

