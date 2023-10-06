Director/PDMR Shareholding


(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Albion Technology & General VCT PLC
Director/PDMR Transaction

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial / persons closely associated
a) Name Patrick Reeve
2 Reason for notification
a) Position/status Non-Executive Director
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3) Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform,
auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Albion Technology & General VCT PLC
b) LEI 213800TKJUY376H3KN16
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of nominal value 1 penny each
Identification code GB0005581672
b) Nature of the transaction Share transfer by way of gift
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume Amount
£0.00 1,000 £0.00
d)

 Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price 		N/A - single transaction
e) Date of the transaction 4 October 2023
f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification:
Albion Capital Group LLP - Company Secretary
Date of notification
6 October 2023


