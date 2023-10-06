Director/PDMR Shareholding

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Albion Technology & General VCT PLC
Director/PDMR Transaction
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.
| 1
| Details of the person discharging managerial / persons closely associated
|
|
|
|
|
|
| a)
| Name
|
| Patrick Reeve
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| 2
| Reason for notification
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| a)
| Position/status
|
| Non-Executive Director
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| b)
| Initial notification/Amendment
| Initial notification
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| 3)
| Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform,
|
| auctioneer or auction monitor
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| a)
| Name
|
| Albion Technology & General VCT PLC
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| b)
| LEI
|
| 213800TKJUY376H3KN16
|
| 4
| Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
|
| (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
|
|
|
|
|
| a)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|
| Ordinary shares of nominal value 1 penny each
|
|
|
| Identification code
|
| GB0005581672
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| b)
| Nature of the transaction
|
| Share transfer by way of gift
|
|
|
|
|
|
| c)
| Price(s) and volume(s)
|
| Price
| Volume
| Amount
|
|
|
| £0.00
| 1,000
| £0.00
| d)
| Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
| N/A - single transaction
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| e)
| Date of the transaction
|
| 4 October 2023
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| f)
| Place of the transaction
|
| Outside a trading venue
|
Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification:
Albion Capital Group LLP - Company Secretary
Date of notification
6 October 2023
MENAFN06102023004107003653ID1107202759
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.