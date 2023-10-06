Yieldmaxtm Etfs Announces Monthly Distribution On Its $COIN Option Income ETF, $CONY (74.88%)

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHICAGO, MILWAUKEE and NEW YORK, Oct. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YieldMaxTM today announced the first monthly distribution on the YieldMaxTM COIN Option Income Strategy ETF, $CONY, (74.88%) and the following other YieldMaxTM Option Income Strategy ETFs:



ETF

Ticker 1 ETF Name Reference

Asset Distribution

per Share Distribution

Rate 2,3 Ex-Date Record

Date Payment

Date CONY YieldMaxTM COIN Option Income Strategy ETF COIN $1.2088 74.88% 10/6/23 10/10/23 10/16/23 TSLY YieldMaxTM TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF TSLA $0.5769 48.44% 10/6/23 10/10/23 10/16/23 OARK YieldMaxTM Innovation Option Income Strategy ETF ARKK $0.3348 30.26% 10/6/23 10/10/23 10/16/23 APLY YieldMaxTM AAPL Option Income Strategy ETF AAPL $0.4779 30.26% 10/6/23 10/10/23 10/16/23 NVDY YieldMaxTM NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF NVDA $0.6771 36.57% 10/6/23 10/10/23 10/16/23 AMZY YieldMaxTM AMZN Option Income Strategy ETF AMZN $0.6338 38.21% 10/6/23 10/10/23 10/16/23 FBY YieldMaxTM META Option Income Strategy ETF META $0.4505 27.07% 10/6/23 10/10/23 10/16/23 GOOY YieldMaxTM GOOGL Option Income Strategy ETF GOOGL $0.3898 22.96% 10/6/23 10/10/23 10/16/23 NFLY YieldMaxTM NFLX Option Income Strategy ETF NFLX $0.5095 36.78% 10/6/23 10/10/23 10/16/23 MSFO YieldMaxTM MSFT Option Income Strategy ETF MSFT $0.2798 16.64% 10/6/23 10/10/23 10/16/23 DISO YieldMaxTM DIS Option Income Strategy ETF DIS $0.2643 16.33% 10/6/23 10/10/23 10/16/23 XOMO YieldMaxTM XOM Option Income Strategy ETF XOM $0.2863 17.75% 10/6/23 10/10/23 10/16/23 JPMO YieldMaxTM JPM Option Income Strategy ETF JPM $0.2520 15.27% 10/6/23 10/10/23 10/16/23 AMDY* YieldMaxTM AMD Option Income Strategy ETF AMD - - - - - PYPY* YieldMaxTM PYPL Option Income Strategy ETF PYPL - - - - -

* The inception date for AMDY is September 18, 2023. The inception date for PYPY is September 25, 2023.

Distribution History (Distribution per Share)

Payment

Date TSLY OARK APLY NVDY AMZY FBY 10/16/23 $0.5769 $0.3348 $0.4779 $0.6771 $0.6338 $0.4505 9/18/23 $0.5849 $0.3635 $0.2256 $0.9297 $0.4711 $0.2824 8/14/23 $0.8303 $0.6838 $0.5555 $0.8136 - - 7/17/23 $1.0661 $0.5548 $0.6330 $0.9574 - - 6/15/23 $0.8033 $0.5098 $0.2880 $0.7463 - - 5/15/23 $0.4402 $0.3651 - - - - 4/17/23 $0.8286 $0.5103 - - - - 3/16/23 $0.9023 $0.7691 - - - - 2/16/23 $0.9029 $1.0901 - - - - 1/12/23 $0.9986 $0.7448 - - - -

Distribution History Continued (Distribution per Share)

Payment

Date GOOY NFLY CONY MSFO DISO XOMO JPMO 10/16/23 $0.3898 $0.5095 $1.2088 $0.2798 $0.2643 $0.2863 $0.2520 9/18/23 $0.2914 $0.4194 - - - - -

1 All YieldMaxTM ETFs have a gross expense ratio of 0.99%.



2 The Distribution Rate is the annual yield an investor would receive if the most recent distribution, which includes option income , remained the same going forward. The Distribution Rate is calculated by multiplying an ETF's Distribution per Share by twelve (12), and dividing the resulting amount by the ETF's most recent NAV. The Distribution Rate represents a single distribution from the ETF and does not represent its total return. Distributions may also include a combination of ordinary dividends, capital gain, and return of investor capital, which may decrease an ETF's NAV and trading price over time. As a result, an investor may suffer significant losses to their investment. These Distribution Rates may be caused by unusually favorable market conditions and may not be sustainable. Such conditions may not continue to exist and there should be no expectation that this performance may be repeated in the future.

3 The 30-Day SEC Yield for TSLY is 4.65%, the 30-Day SEC Yield for OARK is 4.97%, the 30-Day SEC Yield for APLY is 4.55%, the 30-Day SEC Yield for NVDY is 4.48%, the 30-Day SEC Yield for AMZY is 4.61%, the 30-Day SEC Yield for FBY is 4.43%, the 30-Day SEC Yield for GOOY is 4.11%, the 30-Day SEC Yield for NFLY is 5.00%, the 30-Day SEC Yield for CONY is 4.19%, the 30-Day SEC Yield for MSFO is 4.17%, the 30-Day SEC Yield for DISO is 3.92%, the 30-Day SEC Yield for XOMO is 4.04% and the 30-Day SEC Yield for JPMO is 0.00%. The 30-Day SEC Yield represents net investment income, which excludes option income , earned by such ETF over the 30-Day period ended September 30, 2023, expressed as an annual percentage rate based on such ETF's share price at the end of the 30-Day period.

For TSLY standardized performance, click here . For OARK standardized performance, click here . For APLY standardized performance, click here . For NVDY standardized performance, click here . For AMZY standardized performance, click here . For FBY standardized performance, click here . For GOOY standardized performance, click here . For NFLY standardized performance, click here . For CONY standardized performance, click here . For MSFO standardized performance, click here . For DISO standardized performance, click here . For XOMO standardized performance, click here . For JPMO standardized performance, click here .

For TSLY, APLY, NVDY, AMZY, FBY, GOOY, NFLY and CONY prospectus, click here . For OARK prospectus, click here . For MSFO, DISO, XOMO, JPMO, AMDY and PYPY prospectus, click here .

Investors in the Fund(s) will not have rights to receive dividends or other distributions with respect to the underlying reference asset.

The performance data quoted above represents past performance. Past performance does not guarantee future results. The investment return and principal value of an investment will fluctuate so that an investor's shares, when sold or redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost and current performance may be lower or higher than the performance quoted above. Performance current to the most recent month-end can be obtained by calling (833) 378-0717 .

Distributions are not guaranteed. The Distribution Rate and 30-Day SEC Yield are not indicative of future distributions, if any, on the ETFs. In particular, future distributions on any ETF may differ significantly from its Distribution Rate or 30-Day SEC Yield. You are not guaranteed a distribution under the ETFs. Distributions for the ETFs (if any) are variable and may vary significantly from month to month and may be zero. Accordingly, the Distribution Rate and 30-Day SEC Yield will change over time, and such change may be significant.

Risk Information

Before investing you should carefully consider the Fund's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. This and other information are in the prospectus. Please read the prospectuses carefully before you invest.

Investments involve risk. Principal loss is possible. Shareholders of the Funds are not entitled to any dividends paid out by TSLA, the ARK Innovation ETF, AAPL, NVDA, AMZN, META, GOOGL, NFLX, COIN, MSFT, DIS, XOM, JPM, AMD or PYPL.

The Funds do not invest directly in the underlying stock or ETF.

Investing in the Funds involves a high degree of risk.

THE FUND, TRUST, AND SUB-ADVISER ARE NOT AFFILIATED WITH THE UNDERLYING STOCK OR ETF.

Due to the Funds' investment strategies, the Funds' investment exposures are concentrated in the same industries that are assigned to the underlying stock or ETF. As with any investment, there is a risk you could lose all or part of your investment in the Fund. Some or all of these risks may adversely affect the Funds' net asset value (“NAV”) per share, trading prices, yields, total returns, and/or ability to meet their objective.

Shares of any ETF are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and may trade at a discount or premium to NAV. Shares are not individually redeemable from the Fund and may only be acquired or redeemed from the Fund in creation units. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

Indirect Investment Risk. The underlying companies are not affiliated with the Trust, the Fund, the Adviser, the Sub-Adviser, or their respective affiliates and is not involved with this offering in any way and has no obligation to consider your Shares in taking any corporate action that might affect the value of Shares. Investors in the Funds will not have voting rights and will not be able to influence management of the underlying company but will be exposed to the performance of the underlying company's stock or ETF. Investors in the Funds will not have rights to receive dividends or other distributions or any other rights with respect to the underlying stock or ETF, but will be subject to declines in the performance of the underlying stock.

U.S. Obligations Risk. The Funds may invest in securities issued by the U.S. government or its agencies or instrumentalities. U.S. Government obligations include securities issued or guaranteed as to principal and interest by the U.S. Government, its agencies or instrumentalities, such as the U.S. Treasury. Payment of principal and interest on U.S. Government obligations may be backed by the full faith and credit of the United States or may be backed solely by the issuing or guaranteeing agency or instrumentality itself. In the latter case, the investor must look principally to the agency or instrumentality issuing or guaranteeing the obligation for ultimate repayment, which agency or instrumentality may be privately owned. There can be no assurance that the U.S. Government would provide financial support to its agencies or instrumentalities (including government sponsored enterprises) where it is not obligated to do so.

Derivatives Risk. Derivatives are financial instruments that derive value from the underlying reference asset or assets, such as stocks, bonds, or funds (including ETFs), interest rates or indexes. The Fund's investments in derivatives may pose risks in addition to, and greater than, those associated with directly investing in securities or other ordinary investments, including risk related to the market, imperfect correlation with underlying investments or the Fund's other portfolio holdings, higher price volatility, lack of availability, counterparty risk, liquidity, valuation and legal restrictions.

Currency Risk. The Fund is exposed to currency risk indirectly due to the underlying ETF's investments. The underlying ETF's net asset value is determined on the basis of the U.S. dollar, therefore, the underlying ETF may lose value if the local currency of a foreign market depreciates against the U.S. dollar, even if the local currency value of the underlying ETF's holdings go up.

Options Contracts. The use of options contracts involves investment strategies and risks different from those associated with ordinary portfolio securities transactions. The prices of options are volatile and are influenced by, among other things, actual and anticipated changes in the value of the underlying instrument, including the anticipated volatility, which are affected by fiscal and monetary policies and by national and international political, changes in the actual or implied volatility or the reference asset, the time remaining until the expiration of the option contract and economic events.

Price Participation Risk. The Fund employs an investment strategy that includes the sale of call option contracts, which limits the degree to which the Fund will participate in increases in value experienced by the underlying stock or ETF over the Call Period. This means that if the underlying stock or ETF experiences an increase in value above the strike price of the sold call options during a Call Period, the Fund will likely not experience that increase to the same extent and may significantly underperform the underlying stock or ETF over the Call Period. Additionally, because the Fund is limited in the degree to which it will participate in increases in value experienced by the underlying stock or ETF over each Call Period, but has full exposure to any decreases in value experienced by the underlying stock or ETF over the Call Period, the NAV of the Fund may decrease over any given time period.

Single Issuer Risk. Issuer-specific attributes may cause an investment in the Fund to be more volatile than a traditional pooled investment which diversifies risk or the market generally. The value of the Fund, which focuses on an individual security, may be more volatile than a traditional pooled investment or the market as a whole and may perform differently from the value of a traditional pooled investment or the market as a whole.

Distribution Risk. As part of the Fund's investment objective, the Fund seeks to provide current monthly income. There is no assurance that the Fund will make a distribution in any given month. If the Fund does make distributions, the amounts of such distributions will likely vary greatly from one distribution to the next.

New Fund Risk. The Fund is a recently organized management investment company with no operating history. As a result, prospective investors do not have a track record or history on which to base their investment decisions.

