Blood Screening Market Is Expected To Reach $3.4 Billion | Marketsandmarkets.

The blood screening industry is poised for remarkable advancements in the near future, driven by cutting-edge technologies and an evolving understanding of healthcare. With the ongoing development of innovative diagnostic tools, such as advanced genetic sequencing, liquid biopsy techniques, and AI-driven data analysis, blood screening is set to become more precise, accessible, and personalized. These innovations promise earlier and more accurate detection of a wide range of diseases, including cancer, infectious diseases, and genetic disorders, ultimately revolutionizing preventative healthcare and significantly improving patient outcomes. As the industry continues to embrace these breakthroughs, we can anticipate a future where blood screening plays a pivotal role in proactive healthcare management, helping individuals and healthcare providers detect and manage diseases at their earliest stages. Blood Screening market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $2.4 billion in 2023 and is poised to reach $3.4 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2023 to 2028 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarketsTM. Factors such as the rising prevalence of infectious diseases, growing blood needs and increasing awareness for blood donations are driving the growth of this market. However, lack of skilled professionals and the high cost of blood screening instruments is likely to hinder the growth of the blood screening market.

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $2.4 billion Estimated Value by 2028 $3.4 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% Market Size Available for 2021–2028 Forecast Period 2023–2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Products & service, technology, end user, and region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Emerging markets Key Market Drivers Increasing number of blood donations worldwide

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)

Grifols (Spain)

Abbott Laboratories, Inc. (US)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US)

Danaher (Beckman Coulter, Inc.) (US)

bioMérieux (France)

Hologic (US)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US)

Becton, Dickinson and Company (US)

DiaSorin (Italy)

Siemens Healthineers (Germany)

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Inc. (US)

Merck KGaA (Germany)

Revvity (Earlier known as PerkinElmer Inc.) (US)

Bio-Techne Corporation (US)

GFE (Germany)

Trinity Biotech (Ireland)

Mindray (China)

Maccura Biotechnology Co., Ltd. (China)

Immucor, Inc. (US)

Cellabs (Australia)

Abnova Corporation (Taiwan)

Enzo Biochem, Inc. (US)

J. Mitra & Co. Pvt. Ltd. (India)

Tulip Diagnostics (India) and Among Others

This report categorizes the Blood screening market based on product & service, technology, end user, and region:

By Product & Service



Reagents & Kits



NAT Reagents & Kits





Enzymes & Polymerases





Standards & Controls





Probes & Primers





Buffers, Nucleotides, and Solutions



Labeling & Detection Reagents



ELISA Reagents & Kits





Immunosorbents





Controls





Conjugates





Substrates



Sample Diluents & Wash Solutions

Other Reagents & Kits

Instruments



Rental Purchase

Outright Purchase Software & Services

By Technology



Nucleic Acid Test



Transcription-mediated Amplification

Real-time PCR

Serology/Immunoassay



Chemiluminescent Immunoassays



Fluorescent Immunoassays

Colorimetric Immunoassays/ELISA

Rapid Tests

Western Blot Assays Next-generation Sequencing

By End User



Blood Banks Hospitals

By Region



North America



US

Canada

Europe



Germany



UK



France



Italy



Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



China



Japan



India



Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America



Brazil



Mexico

Rest of Latin America Middle East & Africa

Recent Developments:



In February 2023, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US) acquired TIB Molbiol (Germany), to expand its PCR test portfolio with a wide range of assays for infectious diseases.

In December 2021, Hologic, Inc. (US) launched Panther Trax for high-volume molecular testing.

In May 2021, Beckmann Coulter (US) launched SARS-CoV-2 IgG. In September 2021, Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland) acquired TIB Molbiol Group (Germany). This acquisition will enhance Roche's broad portfolio of molecular diagnostics solutions with a wide range of assays for infectious diseases, such as identifying SARS-CoV-2 variants.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) of Blood Screening Market:

What are the recent trends affecting the blood screening market?

Recent trends affecting the blood screening market are the COVID-19 outbreak, increasing prevalence of chronic disorders, and rising adoption of NAT technology.

What are the major types of blood screening used?

The blood screening market is segmented into reagents & kits, instruments, and software & services. The reagents & kits accounted for the largest share of the blood screening market in 2022, mainly there is increase in blood transfusion procedures, due to which there is more consumption and repeated use of reagents & kits in blood screening procedures.

Who are the key players in the blood screening market?

The key players in this market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Grifols (Spain), Abbott Laboratories, Inc. (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), Danaher (Beckman Coulter, Inc.) (US), bioMérieux (France), Hologic (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), DiaSorin (Italy).

Who are the major end users of blood screening?

Based on end users, the blood screening market is segmented into blood banks and hospitals. In 2022, the blood banks segment accounted for the largest share of the blood screening market. The growing number of organ transplantation surgeries is driving the growth of this segment.

Which region is lucrative for the blood screening market?

Like China, Japan, and India, the emerging economies in the Asia Pacific region will be lucrative markets for blood screening.

Report Objectives:



To define, describe, segment, and forecast the global Blood screening market, by products & service, technology, end user, and region

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the market growth (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges)

To analyze the micromarkets1 with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall Blood screening market

To analyze market opportunities for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for key players

To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to five regions, namely, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

To profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their product portfolios, market positions, and core competencies2

To track and analyze company developments such as product launches & approvals, partnerships, acquisitions, agreements, and other developments To benchmark players within the market using the proprietary Competitive Leadership Mapping framework, which analyzes market players on various parameters within the broad categories of business and product excellence

