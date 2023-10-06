2023-2030 Outlook: Airborne Wind Turbine Market Soars With Surging Electricity Demand

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Airborne Wind Turbine Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The global airborne wind turbine market is set to witness substantial growth, with a projected CAGR of over 12% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2030, as outlined in a recent report covering the period of 2021-2030.

Airborne wind turbines represent a promising solution for electricity generation, and this report provides both qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market. It covers key geographies, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW, offering valuable insights for the entire forecast period.

Increasing global demand for electricity and rising investments in renewable power generation projects.

Financial support for project development, a significant driver for market growth.

Challenges associated with wind power fluctuations and the potential for accidents, which may hinder market growth.

Opportunities: Growing investments in research and development to design more reliable airborne wind turbines, creating lucrative opportunities.

The global airborne wind turbine market is segmented based on technology and application.

Larger Turbines (Above 3MW) Smaller Turbines (Below 3MW)

Offshore Onshore

Vestas

NORDEX SE

General Electric

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A.

Senvion

United Power

Envision Group

goldwind

ACCIONA Experience Kitepower

Comprehensive analysis of both global and regional airborne wind turbine markets.In-depth coverage of all market segments, including trends, developments, and size forecasts up to 2030.Detailed analysis of companies operating in the global airborne wind turbine market, including product portfolios, revenue, SWOT analysis, and recent developments.Growth Matrix analysis guiding market players on investment areas for consolidation, expansion, and diversification.

