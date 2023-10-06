Nordpass Launches Fully Multi-Platform Passkey Support

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LONDON, Oct. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With Google introducing Android 14 a few days ago, NordPass announced that its customers are now able to create, store, manage, and share passkeys on all devices that support this operating system. This improvement marks a huge milestone for a company because from now on, NordPass offers fully multi-platform passkey support for both business and individual clients.

“People are less likely to abandon passwords if their alternatives are not convenient. Once a person experiences limitations of any new technology, their interest is likely to drop. Being early adopters and supporters of passkeys, we developed our passkey solution in a way that it works across all devices and operating systems. This achievement allows our clients to try out the best of this technology and speeds up the transition from passwords,” says Sorin Manole, head of product's research and development at NordPass.

Until the Android 14 release, Google has not allowed password managers to save and offer passkeys for apps and websites on mobile Android devices. Apple removed the limitation for iPhones earlier, on September 18, with its iOS 17 release.

NordPass' business and individual customers can now create, store, access, manage, and share passkeys on the desktop app, web vault, Firefox and Chrome-based browser extensions, and mobile devices supporting the latest operating systems. Passkey support for Android mobile devices is currently being rolled out gradually and is available for a third of users. The remaining users will be able to use this feature in the next few days.

According to Manole, storing passkeys in a password manager rather than a device provides access across various operating systems and devices. Some password managers, including NordPass, also offer passkey sharing functionality, which serves well when handling shared accounts.

ABOUT NORDPASS

NordPass is a password manager for both business and consumer clients. It's powered by the latest technology for the utmost security. Developed with affordability, simplicity, and ease of use in mind, NordPass allows users to access passwords securely on desktop, mobile, and browsers. All passwords are encrypted on the device, so only the user can access them. NordPass was created by the experts behind NordVPN - the advanced security and privacy app trusted by more than 14 million customers worldwide. For more information: nordpass .

