Metals And Mining Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available For Online Viewing


10/6/2023 8:46:31 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Oct. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from the Metals and Mining Virtual Investor Conference, held October 3rd- 5th are now available for online viewing.

REGISTER NOW AT :

The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors, and analysts may download investor materials from the company's resource section.

Select companies are accepting 1x1 management meeting requests through October 10th.

October 3 rd

Presentation Ticker(s)

G Mining Ventures Corp. 		OTCQX: GMINF | TSXV: GMIN
Ecora Resources PLC OTCQX: ECRAF | LSE: ECOR
Champion Iron Ltd. OTCQX: CIAFF | ASX: CIA
Amarc Resources Ltd. OTCQB: AXREF | TSXV: AHR
Giga Metals Corp. OTCQX: GIGGF | TSXV: GIGA
Forte Minerals Corp. OTCQB: FOMNF | CSE: CUAU
Silver Tiger Metals Inc. OTCQX: SLVTF | TSXV: SLVR
Outcrop Silver & Gold Corp. OTCQX: OCGSF | TSXV: OCG
Stallion Discoveries Corp. OTCQB: STLNF | TSXV: STUD
Century Lithium Corp. OTCQX: CYDVF | TSXV: LCE
Nicola Mining Inc. OTCQB: HUSIF | TSXV: NIM
Western Exploration Inc. OTCQX: WEXPF | TSXV: WEX
Regenx Tech Corp. OTCQB: RGXTF | CSE: RGX


October 4 th

Presentation Ticker(s)

Hochschild Mining PLC 		OTCQX: HCHDF | LSE: HOC
Aris Mining Corp. NYSE American: ARMN | TSX: ARIS
Relevant Gold Corp. OTCQB: RGCCF | TSXV: RGC
GoGold Resources Inc. OTCQX: GLGDF | TSX: GGD
Barksdale Resources Corp. OTCQX: BRKCF | TSXV: BRO
Reyna Silver Corp. OTCQX: RSNVF | TSXV: RSLV
AbraSilver Resource Corp. OTCQX: ABBRF | TSXV: ABRA
Lumina Gold Corp. OTCQB: LMGDF | TSXV: LUM
Cassiar Gold Corp. OTCQX: CGLCF | TSXV: GLDC
Chesapeake Gold Corp. OTCQX: CHPGF | TSXV: CKG
Global Atomic Corp. OTCQX: GLATF | TSX: GLO
Group Eleven Resources Corp. Pink: GRLVF | TSXV: ZNG


October 5 th

Presentation Ticker(s)

Sage Potash Corp. 		OTCQB: SGPTF | TSXV: SAGE
Aya Gold & Silver Inc. OTCQX: AYASF | TSX: AYA
Thunder Gold Corp. OTCQB: TGOLF | TSXV: TGOL


To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit .

About Virtual Investor Conferences ®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Media Contact:
OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428,

Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221




MENAFN06102023004107003653ID1107202740

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search