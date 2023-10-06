Introducing Connectedleasing: Revolutionizing Vehicle Management For Leasing Companies

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Leasing car parc

Leasing manager

Increase residual value of a leased vehicle

ConnectedLeasing is set to transform how fleets are managed, improve operational efficiency, and enhance residual values.

- Jakob Filippson, Vice President of ProductCOPENHAGEN, DENMARK, October 6, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- We are thrilled to unveil a streamlined vehicle management system tailored exclusively for full-service or captive automotive leasing companies . ConnectedLeasing is set to transform how fleets are managed, improve operational efficiency, and enhance residual values.ConnectedLeasing brings connectivity to a private or commercial fleet, irrespective of brand, model, or engine type. With this cutting-edge solution, leasing companies can now harness the power of real-time vehicle data to streamline operations, optimize maintenance, and boost customer satisfaction.ConnectedLeasing offers a range of features designed to empower leasing companies with data-driven decision-making capabilities.The Real-time Vehicle Data feature leverages live, in-depth diagnostics data to ensure optimal vehicle condition and streamline operations. This feature provides leasing companies with a comprehensive view of their fleet's health, allowing for proactive maintenance and issue resolution.The Increased Residual Value feature allows managers to proactively manage and document the vehicle life cycle to boost its residual value. By keeping detailed records and addressing maintenance needs promptly, leasing companies can maximize the value of their vehicles, ultimately improving their bottom line.Monitoring the health and charge status of high-voltage batteries promotes cost-effectiveness and eco-friendliness. The High-voltage Battery Data feature helps leasing companies optimize battery life and reduce operating costs while supporting sustainability initiatives.The Proactive Issue Prevention feature allows continuous monitoring of vehicles to detect and address issues before they escalate, minimizing downtime. With this feature, leasing companies can avoid costly breakdowns and ensure the smooth operation of their fleets.ConnectedLeasing's precise service scheduling feature ensures that vehicles receive timely maintenance, minimizing disruptions to operations. Downtime can be reduced by scheduling services with precision and guiding drivers to the right workshops.Moreover, a Customer App aids in enhancing customer engagement and satisfaction by establishing a direct line of communication. The customer app allows leasing companies to interact with their clients seamlessly, addressing their needs and concerns promptly.Leasing companies can strengthen their portfolio by offering ConnectedFleet, a valuable fleet management system, to their customers. This feature enables them to expand their service offerings and increase revenue streams.The Connectivity Ecosystem comprises a comprehensive modular system, incorporating a diverse range of hardware, software, data, and APIs. These elements are seamlessly integrated to cater to unique requirements, offering both flexibility and adaptability. The connectivity ecosystem ensures that ConnectedLeasing can be tailored to fit the specific requirements of each leasing company, providing a customizable solution.ConnectedLeasing is designed to empower leasing companies with data-driven decision-making capabilities, enabling proactive fleet management, revenue growth, and operational optimization.For more information about ConnectedLeasing and how it can transform fleet management operations, please contact to schedule a demo.About Connected Cars :Connected Cars is a Danish auto-tech company founded in 2016 as an innovation venture of Semler Group, Denmark's largest and oldest automotive importer. Connected Cars is dedicated to enhancing customer loyalty and revenue for organizations in the automotive aftersales, leasing, and insurance industries. Their end-to-end SaaS products, along with the largest set of diagnostics tester-grade telematics data, help organizations worldwide become more profitable by transforming customer management and service operations.

Priti Gupta, Marketing Director

Connected Cars A/s



Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube