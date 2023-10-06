Drone Surveillance Market To Explore Excellent Growth In Future

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The drone is a flying robot or aircraft that can be remotely controlled or fly autonomously using software in its integrated system and onboard sensors and GPS. Drones are also known as Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) or Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS). Drones have proven to be efficient and cost-effective technology for surveillance in the power and energy industries. The enormous benefits provided by these devices have prompted governments and companies to deploy them to perform a variety of functions, including data collection for inspection, security and surveillance, and maritime search and rescue. The growing number of wind turbines as well as the increase in preference for drone inspection methods over conventional methods are expected to drive the global drone surveillance market .

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has hampered the lives of many people. Several oil & gas plants have been temporarily shut down to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. These restrictions have disrupted the supply-demand relationship, affecting the global economy and trade volume. The drone surveillance market, as a result in the power and energy industries experienced several shocks caused by COVID-19 during the forecast period. Following the COVID-19 outbreak, demand for drone surveillance services increased for applications such as pipeline monitoring and inspection and offshore platform inspection.

Top Impacting Factors

Growth in the number of wind turbines and increase in preference for drone inspection methods over conventional methods drives the growth of the global drone surveillance market.

Limited availability of skilled remote drone pilots hinders the growth of the global drone surveillance market.

Increasing applications of drones in military & defense and security & surveillance segments provides the lucrative opportunities for the global drone surveillance market.

Increasing Adoption of LiDAR Drones for Surveillance

Light sensing and ranging (LiDAR) drones are the first choice for rig inspection operations because they are equipped with advanced sensors and laser technology. These Unnamed aerial vehicle are made up of the global navigation system, a laser scanner unit, an inertial navigation system unit, and an inertial measurement unit, enabling end-users to obtain accurate, fast, and consistent detection results. Furthermore, the incorporation of advanced sensor technologies, such as warning systems and accident-avoidance systems, makes these unnamed aerial vehicles are suitable for a various end-use industrial application. Despite the cost of these drones is higher than that of traditional drones, investment in offshore oil and gas research and development, monitoring, and maintenance has increased, favoring the adoption of LiDAR technology in the oil & gas industry. Furthermore, the increase in demand for drones powered by artificial intelligence (AI) to detect and analyze the intensity of rig structure coating breakdown and corrosion on ships is driving the drone surveillance market growth. The unnamed aerial vehicle market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, due to the increasing use of unnamed aerial vehicles in various end-user verticals such as aerospace and defense, agriculture and forestry, natural resource management, mining, and oil & gas exploration,

By Type

Multirotor

Fixed Wing

Hybrid

By Application

Pipeline Monitoring and Inspection

Offshore Platform Inspection

Wind Turbine Inspection

Power Plant Inspection

Solar Panel Inspection

Others

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, Uk, Italy, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

Key Market Players

Sphere Drones, Airobotics Ltd., Aerodyne Group, SEIKEY Srl, Azure Drone SAS, BAE Systems Inc., Australian UAV Pty Ltd, Viper Drones, Texo DSI, Avitas Systems Inc, Mistras Group, Martek Aviation, Sky-Futures Ltd, Aesthetix Global, Percepto, Tera Drone Corp., Cyberhawk Innovations Limited

