AXTAL Ultra-Low Noise Ocxos Fill Performance Need In Critical Systems

AXTAL Ultra-low Noise OCXOs Fill Performance Need in Radar and Other Critical Systems

ULN OCXOs up to GHz frequencies provide ppb stability deliver essential performance for radar systems, communications and RF measurement systems

- Henry Halang, AXTAL's Managing DirectorCYPRESS, CA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Q-Tech Corporation , a leading global supplier of space-qualified crystal oscillators and high-performance frequency control systems, announces the availability of the AXIOM line of ultra-low noise (ULN) oven-controlled crystal oscillators (OXCOs) designed and manufactured by the company's German affiliate, AXTAL. Ultra-low close-in phase noise and noise floor enable higher resolution for radar systems, better quality and more transmissible information in communications systems and higher accuracy and lower measurement limits in RF measurement systems. Customized versions are available offering specific frequencies and modules with multiple outputs.The AXIOM145ULN is well suited for communications systems and RF measurement systems that typically require 10 MHz OCXOs. The unit features frequency over temperature stability of 5 to 20 ppb; close-in phase noise of <-115 dBc/Hz @ 1 Hz offset and a noise floor of <-170 dBc/Hz @ ≥100kHz.Radar and other similar applications require frequency generation from MHz to GHz. The AXIOM75ULN and AXIOM5050ULN (80 to 160 MHz) and multiple output AXIOM2700 (50 MHz to 7.0 GHz) are well suited for these applications, offering close-in phase noise of <-140 dBc/Hz @ 100 Hz offset, and noise floors down to -185 dBc/Hz, respectively (at 100 MHz carrier frequency).“AXTAL not only offers ULN OCXOs operating over broad frequency ranges, but entire custom modules, which generate GHz signals using frequency multiplication and/or phase-locked loop (PLL) techniques,” said Henry Halang, AXTAL's Managing Director.“These modules are fully customizable providing customers with maximum design flexibility.”

