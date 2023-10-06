Silicon Motion Announces Preliminary Third Quarter 2023 Revenue And Earnings Conference Call Details

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TAIPEI, Taiwan and MILPITAS, Calif., Oct. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NasdaqGS: SIMO) (“Silicon Motion” or the“Company”), a global leader in NAND flash controllers for solid state storage devices, announces that based on its preliminary third quarter financial results, sequential revenue growth is expected to be slightly above the high-end of its original guidance range of 15% to 20%, which the company issued on July 28, 2023. Gross margin (non-GAAP) is expected to be similar sequentially and in-line with the original guidance range.

The Company will release its third quarter 2023 financial results after the market closes on November 1, 2023 and will host a conference call on November 2 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Participants must pre-register using the link below in order to participate in the live call.

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS:

Participants must register in advance to join the conference call using the link provided below. Conference access information (including dial-in information and a unique access PIN) will be provided in the email received upon registration.

This call will be webcasted on the Company's website

We are the global leader in supplying NAND flash controllers for solid state storage devices. We supply more SSD controllers than any other company in the world for servers, PCs and other client devices and are the leading merchant supplier of eMMC and UFS embedded storage controllers used in smartphones, IoT devices and other applications. We also supply customized high-performance hyperscale data center and specialized industrial and automotive SSD solutions. Our customers include most of the NAND flash vendors, storage device module makers and leading OEMs.