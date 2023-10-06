W420 Radio Network Celebrates Fourth Anniversary

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Awarded“Best Cannabis-Related Radio Show 2023 - USA” by Global Health & Pharma Magazine!

- CEO, Marc CorsiSAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Marc Corsi , CEO and founder of W420 Radio Network , announces its fourth year on-air anniversary with a very special episode of "America's Cannabis Conversation" airing this Saturday. Tune in at 4:20 in your time zone to enjoy the show.W420 Radio Network was the first virtual localized radio station and podcast dedicated to America's cannabis industry conversation. It is the brainchild of CEO and Founder Marc Corsi, Dan Perkins and Patrick Combs. Its goal since its launch in October 2019 is to bring interesting, timely and important content with the benefit of high-profile experts to address every facet of the cannabis industry.CEO Marc Corsi states,“We are always providing the latest, most interesting and informative content for our listeners in this always changing industry, and listeners are tuning in. We have an audience increase of 20% and have surpassed 1.1 million listeners on 24/7 network alone. We look forward to what we will accomplish in the next year. It is exciting to be part of the global cannabis industry.” The global cannabis market size is projected to grow from $57.18 billion in 2023 to $444.34 billion by 2030.*This episode is a special W420 Radio Network team round table discussing highlights from the last four years with Marc Corsi, Patrick Combs, Rich Walcoff, David Katzmire and Martin Rollinson."We are thrilled to ride the wave of enthusiasm with a show that started as a simple podcast, then rose to become a coordinated program on radio stations across the country, and heard on the web around the world,” explains David Katzmire, technician and producer.Find us live here: amfm247W420 recognizes and brings to air: interesting, timely and important content with the benefit of high-profile experts to address every facet of the cannabis industry. Informing businesses and consumers alike with the most up-to-date cannabis news. Now you can tune in everyday for your Daily Briefing, and at 4:20 PM every Saturday, in your time zone to America's Cannabis Conversation. We are here to educate, bring awareness on issues and create community.

